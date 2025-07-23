- Fixed a lot of silly issues with bird pathing and autoexplore.
- Autoexplore will not try and pick up items laying on revealed teleporters.
- Fixed a janky as heck issue with cloned Dungeonmens appearing when you bounce between floors in Daily Danger.
- Should, probably, hopefully, have fixed the issue where your hotbars are wiped clean. That really should never happen, please bark at me if it does and let me know what you did to get there.
- In dungeons, beachballs should teleport near you after a few seconds of being too far away.
- Upgraded the art on the Bolt of Purple Foom. Do you like it? Circle y/n.
1.4b Quick Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update