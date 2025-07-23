 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19335183
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a lot of silly issues with bird pathing and autoexplore.
  • Autoexplore will not try and pick up items laying on revealed teleporters.
  • Fixed a janky as heck issue with cloned Dungeonmens appearing when you bounce between floors in Daily Danger.
  • Should, probably, hopefully, have fixed the issue where your hotbars are wiped clean. That really should never happen, please bark at me if it does and let me know what you did to get there.
  • In dungeons, beachballs should teleport near you after a few seconds of being too far away.
  • Upgraded the art on the Bolt of Purple Foom. Do you like it? Circle y/n.

