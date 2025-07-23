hello everyone! Recently, "Dragon Road" has launched a special offer, and players have actively participated and stocked up. It was once out of stock for a while, and the producer would like to express their gratitude! Thank you all for your attention to the producer and for your selfless support and assistance along the way! By the way, I would like to report that the sales of "Dragon Road" have exceeded 2000 sets in just a few days! Thank you again everyone!

As a treasure game based on open world exploration, survival construction, and RPG battles, "Dragon Road" made its debut on the Steam platform on January 25, 2025. It has been consistently updated and optimized, like a jadeite gemstone slowly shining under the author's careful carving, transforming into a brilliant pearl. In the first two weeks, I optimized the RPG combat impact. Recently, due to a large number of performance issues reported by players, the author has made special optimizations and also published a miscellaneous article. Those who understand can take a look. The specific optimization content for this time is as follows:

1. Optimize the monster explosion equipment module; For example, if General Crab dies, his defense shield will be deployed with probability 🛡；

2. Add a stable to both the veteran camp and Jiayuguan, and optimize the stable gate and indoor lighting. Players can go there to steal horses;

3. Increase the cache for playing cutscenes! Optimize the smoothness of animation playback;

4. Classify the asset model of the entire Longdao map by scene;

5. Merge the static grid of the resource consuming asset model of the entire Longdao with the same type;

6. The game 'Dragon Road' utilizes Nanite detail performance optimization technology for Landscape and vegetation;

7. The materials in the game 'Dragon Road' are all reduced above 4K and maintained at 4K image quality;

8. Add sensitivity setting modules for mouse, Xbox, and Steamdeck controllers;

9. Fix bug where weapon forging system task submission cannot be completed;

10. Fix several other minor bugs;