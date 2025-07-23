 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
A recent fix for inconsistent physics behaviour introduced a bug where Gemima or Jules could get permanently stuck when following the other at a very specific distance.

Apologies if this affected your play!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3633721
  • Loading history…
