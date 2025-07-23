A recent fix for inconsistent physics behaviour introduced a bug where Gemima or Jules could get permanently stuck when following the other at a very specific distance.
Apologies if this affected your play!
Major Bug Fix - Gemima or Jules getting permanently stuck
