23 July 2025 Build 19335006
Update notes via Steam Community

UnderMine 2 - Hot Fix Update - Version 0.3.23933

Balance Changes

  • The Pilfer Shop is now unlocked on Mine 1.

  • Swindler's coin is now rare and its activation cost has been increased from 10 to 15 mana.

Other Changes

  • Queen's Office (Room with the Toolkit) is now behind a rocked door instead of a secret door.

  • The entrance to the room containing the Thalasa Oriv is now behind a rocked door instead of a secret door.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Queen's quest that caused the player to be in a state without a Ticker.

  • Damage Taken accessibility setting now resets in the Tutorial to compensate for saves imported from the demo.

  • Peeping the Quiet Throne should no longer hard lock you under some circumstances.

  • Increased the Application Not Responding timeout from 5s to 20s to help avoid crashes on startup.

  • Fixed several encounters that spawned enemies in inaccessible locations.

  • Fixed several encounters with illegal door configurations that lead to players repeatedly falling into holes or being blocked from exiting the room.

  • Retail Pilfers now close doors to prevent disrupting their shop setup process.

  • The secret shop no longer sets up again when you return.

  • Mini chests from Miniaturizer no longer get stuck on the chest they spawn from.

  • Black Rabbit's daggers now ignite when thrown over fire.

  • Frost Whirl no longer unlocks when you see it. It must be picked up.

  • Noori no longer becomes immune when playing with dynamic lighting turned off.

  • Grey Hare's markers no longer appear in the Hub.

  • Restarting a save file as singleplayer after having played co-op no longer removes your meta currencies.

