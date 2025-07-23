Swindler's coin is now rare and its activation cost has been increased from 10 to 15 mana.

The Pilfer Shop is now unlocked on Mine 1.

The entrance to the room containing the Thalasa Oriv is now behind a rocked door instead of a secret door.

Queen's Office (Room with the Toolkit) is now behind a rocked door instead of a secret door.

Fixed an issue with Queen's quest that caused the player to be in a state without a Ticker.

Damage Taken accessibility setting now resets in the Tutorial to compensate for saves imported from the demo.

Peeping the Quiet Throne should no longer hard lock you under some circumstances.

Increased the Application Not Responding timeout from 5s to 20s to help avoid crashes on startup.

Fixed several encounters that spawned enemies in inaccessible locations.

Fixed several encounters with illegal door configurations that lead to players repeatedly falling into holes or being blocked from exiting the room.

Retail Pilfers now close doors to prevent disrupting their shop setup process.

The secret shop no longer sets up again when you return.

Mini chests from Miniaturizer no longer get stuck on the chest they spawn from.

Black Rabbit's daggers now ignite when thrown over fire.

Frost Whirl no longer unlocks when you see it. It must be picked up.

Noori no longer becomes immune when playing with dynamic lighting turned off.

Grey Hare's markers no longer appear in the Hub.