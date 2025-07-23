Hey Everyone! Tinfoil here again.

This update introduces one of our newest characters Caramela! Seemingly a Foodcorp Executive and manager. Enjoy her new perks, achievements, and dialogue in game

We also have gotten feedback on the game with the desire for some sort of endgame progression. While we will eventually add challenge and perfection achievements in the game for that purpose, another thing that was requested is some sort of money sink. This update introduces cosmetic variants to the game! These are variants of cosmetics that will cost a certain (usually high) amount of money to purchase. There are only two variants currently but we will add a lot more soon!

New Achievements

Fast Food

From Beyond

New Cosmetics

Hunting Cap

Leather Cape

Spiral Glasses (Variant)

Galaxy Chef Beyond (Variant)

Endless Augments

Accidents Happen

Work Injury

Fire Hazard

Qol/Bug Fix Updates: