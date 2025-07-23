 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Hey Everyone! Tinfoil here again.

This update introduces one of our newest characters Caramela! Seemingly a Foodcorp Executive and manager. Enjoy her new perks, achievements, and dialogue in game

We also have gotten feedback on the game with the desire for some sort of endgame progression. While we will eventually add challenge and perfection achievements in the game for that purpose, another thing that was requested is some sort of money sink. This update introduces cosmetic variants to the game! These are variants of cosmetics that will cost a certain (usually high) amount of money to purchase. There are only two variants currently but we will add a lot more soon!

New Achievements

  • Fast Food

  • From Beyond

New Cosmetics

  • Hunting Cap

  • Leather Cape

  • Spiral Glasses (Variant)

  • Galaxy Chef Beyond (Variant)

Endless Augments

  • Accidents Happen

  • Work Injury

  • Fire Hazard

Qol/Bug Fix Updates:

  • Character limit for lobby names

  • Adjusted the desert food fight map for hidden cosmetic issues

  • Fixed being able to pick up items player is knocked out

  • Work Injury and Accidents Happen Endless perks (Negative Perks!)

  • Score Adjustments and trio adjustments for levels

  • Fixed Result Menu not updating correctly sometimes at end of level

  • Cookbots will cancels task when transitioning to next days in endless

  • UI Order Scaling in Options Menu

Changed files in this update

