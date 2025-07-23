Hey Everyone! Tinfoil here again.
This update introduces one of our newest characters Caramela! Seemingly a Foodcorp Executive and manager. Enjoy her new perks, achievements, and dialogue in game
We also have gotten feedback on the game with the desire for some sort of endgame progression. While we will eventually add challenge and perfection achievements in the game for that purpose, another thing that was requested is some sort of money sink. This update introduces cosmetic variants to the game! These are variants of cosmetics that will cost a certain (usually high) amount of money to purchase. There are only two variants currently but we will add a lot more soon!
New Achievements
Fast Food
From Beyond
New Cosmetics
Hunting Cap
Leather Cape
Spiral Glasses (Variant)
Galaxy Chef Beyond (Variant)
Endless Augments
Accidents Happen
Work Injury
Fire Hazard
Qol/Bug Fix Updates:
Character limit for lobby names
Adjusted the desert food fight map for hidden cosmetic issues
Fixed being able to pick up items player is knocked out
Work Injury and Accidents Happen Endless perks (Negative Perks!)
Score Adjustments and trio adjustments for levels
Fixed Result Menu not updating correctly sometimes at end of level
Cookbots will cancels task when transitioning to next days in endless
UI Order Scaling in Options Menu
Changed files in this update