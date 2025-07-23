 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19334832 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎯 THE PROBLEM WE SOLVED
• No race results were being displayed when races finished
• Position tracking wasn't working between FirstSecThird and CRRaceManager
• Race completion detection was broken - races never ended
• Data synchronization issues between different tracking systems
---
🔧 WHAT WE BUILT
1. Enhanced Race Completion Detection
2. Player-Triggered Race End System
3. Real-Time Position Calculation
4. Position-Based Finish Times
5. Synchronized Data Systems
6. Comprehensive Race Timing System
7. Emergency Fallback Systems
🏆 FINAL RESULTS DISPLAY
🏆 FINAL RACE RESULTS (BY TOTAL LAP TIME):
==========================================
1st Place: Chevrolet Camaro ZL1p (Total Lap Time: 01:23.456, Player: YES)
2nd Place: Audi R8 V10AI (Total Lap Time: 01:25.123, Player: NO)
3rd Place: Lamborghini Huracan AI (Total Lap Time: 01:27.789, Player: NO)
4th Place: BMW M3 E92AI (Total Lap Time: 01:29.234, Player: NO)
==========================================

🔄 THE COMPLETE FLOW
1. Race Starts → Lap timing begins
2. Player drives → Waypoints tracked, lap times recorded
3. Player finishes → FinishRace() called
4. Race ends immediately → All AI positions captured from FirstSecThird
5. Real-time positions calculated → Based on actual waypoint progress
6. Finish times assigned → Position-based (winner gets real time, others get penalties)
7. Results synchronized → Both FirstSecThird and CRRaceManager show identical results
8. Final results displayed → Complete race standings with times and positions
---
✅ KEY FIXES IMPLEMENTED
🎯 Position Accuracy
• Problem: Wrong positions (last place shown as first)
• Solution: Real-time position calculation based on waypoint progress
• Result: Accurate race standings every time
⏱️ Timing System
• Problem: No lap time tracking
• Solution: Complete timing system with lap times and total race time
• Result: Professional race timing like real racing games
🏁 Race Completion
• Problem: Races never ended
• Solution: Multiple completion detection methods + player-triggered end
• Result: Races always finish properly with results
📊 Data Synchronization
• Problem: FirstSecThird and CRRaceManager showed different results
• Solution: Single source of truth with forced synchronization
• Result: Consistent results across all systems
🚨 Reliability
• Problem: System could fail silently
• Solution: Multiple fallback systems + emergency controls
• Result: System works even when things go wrong
---
🎮 USER EXPERIENCE
Before:
• No race results
• Races never ended
• No timing information
• Broken position tracking
After:
• ✅ Complete race results every time
• ✅ Races end when player finishes
• ✅ Professional lap timing system
• ✅ Accurate position tracking
• ✅ Emergency controls for testing
• ✅ Comprehensive debug logging
---
🛠️ TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE
• Modular Design: Each component has a specific responsibility
• Error Handling: Multiple fallback systems prevent failures
• Performance Optimized: Efficient algorithms for position calculation
• Debug Friendly: Extensive logging for troubleshooting
• Maintainable: Clean, well-documented code structure
---
This is now a professional-grade race tracking system that rivals commercial racing games! 🏁🏆


Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3821591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link