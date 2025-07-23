 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19334806
- A tentative fix has been implemented for a Steam integration issue that may cause high frame drops after a scene has loaded (While waiting for a proper fix, restarting or rebooting the game fixes the issue)

