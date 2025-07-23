Hotfix 23/07
Update notes via Steam Community
- A tentative fix has been implemented for a Steam integration issue that may cause high frame drops after a scene has loaded (While waiting for a proper fix, restarting or rebooting the game fixes the issue)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3356251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update