v0.1.8
- Rework a final mission, now it's one attempt, spawn level 2 mission with it
- Check the game win before all units are lost
- Guarantee mover skills for units in the first shop
- Highlight more cells as possible targets for some skills
Update v0.1.8-playtest
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update