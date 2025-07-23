 Skip to content
23 July 2025
v0.1.8
- Rework a final mission, now it's one attempt, spawn level 2 mission with it
- Check the game win before all units are lost
- Guarantee mover skills for units in the first shop
- Highlight more cells as possible targets for some skills

