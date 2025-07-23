a new patch is now available.
- Added and updated some tutorial steps
- Changed the navigation mesh type and calculations for AI movement (now more CPU-friendly)
- Banana plants will now spawn more leaves in co-op (depending on player count)
- Coconuts will respawn faster in co-op (depending on player count)
- Added more food sources on the starter island
- Added more stones on the starter island
- Added more sticks on the starter island
- Added slightly more coconuts to spawn on palm trees around the world
- Increased some nutrition values of food items
- Changed a location behind the starting wreck where the player could get stuck
- Fixed an issue where chat couldn't be opened after respawning (co-op)
- Fixed building of the ship’s bed
- Updated some translations
- Adjusted some collisions on the starter wreck
- Lowered terrain displacement slightly so small items don't vanish into the ground that easily
Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!
Changed files in this update