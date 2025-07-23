 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19334777 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

a new patch is now available.

  • Added and updated some tutorial steps
  • Changed the navigation mesh type and calculations for AI movement (now more CPU-friendly)
  • Banana plants will now spawn more leaves in co-op (depending on player count)
  • Coconuts will respawn faster in co-op (depending on player count)
  • Added more food sources on the starter island
  • Added more stones on the starter island
  • Added more sticks on the starter island
  • Added slightly more coconuts to spawn on palm trees around the world
  • Increased some nutrition values of food items
  • Changed a location behind the starting wreck where the player could get stuck
  • Fixed an issue where chat couldn't be opened after respawning (co-op)
  • Fixed building of the ship’s bed
  • Updated some translations
  • Adjusted some collisions on the starter wreck
  • Lowered terrain displacement slightly so small items don't vanish into the ground that easily


Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2075581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link