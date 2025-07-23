5 new relics! (Note: these have temporary art and effects)

Tooltips text has been improved with color coding damage types and reworked icons

Beta UI added for Leader tracks when you click a Leader, which includes stats. This is a work in progress.

Lobbies can now be created with a name and password

Lobby join and creation UI improved

Main menu “Back Button” fixed to now work as expected

Main Menu top bar icons now have properly working selected and unselected states

Leaderboard can now be minimized by clicking on the top icon

Quests and Leadboard rankings refresh more often now

Cooldown reduction stacking reworked to stop reducing things after other sources. It was previously reducing by way too much and this has been fixed.

Invulnerable related relics (ie. Blade of Ramesses and Kevlar Vest) cooldowns can no longer be reduced while they are in that state. This means the cooldowns are paused while invulnerable.

Spectating a player will no longer jump to other boards if that player is viewing said board

Spectating another player will now only show their bookmarked spells if you are dead

Lifesteal is now shown properly in the battle stats

Added an animation and sound for when a bookmarked relic shows up in shop

Bot match ready button can now be clicked while other combats are still occurring.

Sound effects added for several main menu UI elements

Fixed bug that was causing the Ready button to be clicked twice