5 new relics! (Note: these have temporary art and effects)
Improved tooltips
Beta UI for Leader tracks
General
Tooltips text has been improved with color coding damage types and reworked icons
Beta UI added for Leader tracks when you click a Leader, which includes stats. This is a work in progress.
Lobbies can now be created with a name and password
Lobby join and creation UI improved
Main menu “Back Button” fixed to now work as expected
Main Menu top bar icons now have properly working selected and unselected states
Leaderboard can now be minimized by clicking on the top icon
Quests and Leadboard rankings refresh more often now
Cooldown reduction stacking reworked to stop reducing things after other sources. It was previously reducing by way too much and this has been fixed.
Invulnerable related relics (ie. Blade of Ramesses and Kevlar Vest) cooldowns can no longer be reduced while they are in that state. This means the cooldowns are paused while invulnerable.
Spectating a player will no longer jump to other boards if that player is viewing said board
Spectating another player will now only show their bookmarked spells if you are dead
Lifesteal is now shown properly in the battle stats
Added an animation and sound for when a bookmarked relic shows up in shop
Bot match ready button can now be clicked while other combats are still occurring.
Sound effects added for several main menu UI elements
Fixed bug that was causing the Ready button to be clicked twice
Fixed a bug preventing players from spectating after losing a bot match
Leaders
Cleopatra tooltip change to not say you can't get Supers and Juicies
Dong Zhuo Level 3 explosion (fart) replaced with a proper sound (non fart)
Karl Marx level 5 from 5% to 8%
Wong Fei Hung power visual effects added
Wong Fey Hung base cooldown reduction from 10% to 8%
Wong Fey Hung level 2 cooldown reduction from 5% to 4%
Wong Fey Hung level 4 cooldown reduction from 4% to 6%
Relics
New Relic: Head of Hypnos (Ultimate)
New Relic: Holy Grail (Standard)
New Relic: Inca Chest Plate (Standard)
New Relic: Persian Cat (Ultimate)
New Relic: Pythagorean Sphere (Standard)
Borgia Poison reworked: Now deals an initial damage burst of 80/100/120/140/160/200 and then damage over time and minus armor afterwards. After initial impact, it will grow in radius over a 2 second period. On initial impact, will strip all buffs from enemy heroes. Lingering pool does not remove buffs.
Borgia Poison initial explosion radius is 300
Borgia Poison now slows movespeed by 10
Borgia Poison Super 3 changed to +2s duration, +100 radius (to the ending radius only, not initial explosion)
Bowling Ball cast point from 0.8s to 0.7s
Claw Machine sound effects added
Dinosaur Fossil damage from 50->100 to 40->90
Dinosaur Fossil number of chickens from 5->10 to 4->9
Dinosaur Fossil Super 1 from +6 chickens to +4 chickens
Divine Diadem can crit on spells again on the base spell
Divine Diadem no longer has a damage threshold
Divine Diadem Super 2 changed to: 10% of any lifesteal is converted to mana
Divine Diadem Juicy changed to: caster gains 3% crit chance (on this spell) and 3% cast speed on relics every 1s until combat ends
Grass Cutting Sword AI now jumps the farthest unit in range only ONCE at the start of combat, then subsequently jumps the closest unit in range of them
Guillotine fixed sometimes giving multiple stacks
Ivan's Bell duration from 1.2 -> 2.2s to 1.3 / 1.6 / 1.9 / 2.2 / 2.5 / 2.8s
Kevlar Vest now uses 700 range for the attacks and this cannot be increased
Persian Carpet damage from 150->300 to 100->200
Persian Carpet spell power from 30%->55% to 20%->45%
Philosopher Stone no longer deals 5% current HP as damage
Philosopher Stone Super 1 changed to: deals 5% current HP as damage to enemies in radius
Scythian Talon damage reduction from 60->40% to 64% to 44%
Scythian Talon sound effects added
Viking Runestone Juicy changed to: Viking Berserker - caster gains max 1500 HP, 200 attack speed, and 40 movespeed at the start of the round that drains slowly over 10s.
Viking Runestone sound effects polished
