23 July 2025 Build 19334751 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • 5 new relics! (Note: these have temporary art and effects)

  • Improved tooltips

  • Beta UI for Leader tracks

General

  • Tooltips text has been improved with color coding damage types and reworked icons

  • Beta UI added for Leader tracks when you click a Leader, which includes stats. This is a work in progress.

  • Lobbies can now be created with a name and password

  • Lobby join and creation UI improved

  • Main menu “Back Button” fixed to now work as expected

  • Main Menu top bar icons now have properly working selected and unselected states

  • Leaderboard can now be minimized by clicking on the top icon

  • Quests and Leadboard rankings refresh more often now

  • Cooldown reduction stacking reworked to stop reducing things after other sources. It was previously reducing by way too much and this has been fixed.

  • Invulnerable related relics (ie. Blade of Ramesses and Kevlar Vest) cooldowns can no longer be reduced while they are in that state. This means the cooldowns are paused while invulnerable.

  • Spectating a player will no longer jump to other boards if that player is viewing said board

  • Spectating another player will now only show their bookmarked spells if you are dead

  • Lifesteal is now shown properly in the battle stats

  • Added an animation and sound for when a bookmarked relic shows up in shop

  • Bot match ready button can now be clicked while other combats are still occurring.  

  • Sound effects added for several main menu UI elements

  • Fixed bug that was causing the Ready button to be clicked twice

  • Fixed a bug preventing players from spectating after losing a bot match

Leaders

  • Cleopatra tooltip change to not say you can't get Supers and Juicies

  • Dong Zhuo Level 3 explosion (fart) replaced with a proper sound (non fart)

  • Karl Marx level 5 from 5% to 8%

  • Wong Fei Hung power visual effects added

  • Wong Fey Hung base cooldown reduction from 10% to 8%

  • Wong Fey Hung level 2 cooldown reduction from 5% to 4%

  • Wong Fey Hung level 4 cooldown reduction from 4% to 6%

Relics

  • New Relic: Head of Hypnos (Ultimate)

  • New Relic: Holy Grail (Standard)

  • New Relic: Inca Chest Plate (Standard)

  • New Relic: Persian Cat (Ultimate)

  • New Relic: Pythagorean Sphere (Standard)

  • Borgia Poison reworked: Now deals an initial damage burst of 80/100/120/140/160/200 and then damage over time and minus armor afterwards. After initial impact, it will grow in radius over a 2 second period. On initial impact, will strip all buffs from enemy heroes. Lingering pool does not remove buffs.

  • Borgia Poison initial explosion radius is 300

  • Borgia Poison now slows movespeed by 10

  • Borgia Poison Super 3 changed to +2s duration, +100 radius (to the ending radius only, not initial explosion)

  • Bowling Ball cast point from 0.8s to 0.7s

  • Claw Machine sound effects added

  • Dinosaur Fossil damage from 50->100 to 40->90

  • Dinosaur Fossil number of chickens from 5->10 to 4->9

  • Dinosaur Fossil Super 1 from +6 chickens to +4 chickens

  • Divine Diadem can crit on spells again on the base spell

  • Divine Diadem no longer has a damage threshold

  • Divine Diadem Super 2 changed to: 10% of any lifesteal is converted to mana

  • Divine Diadem Juicy changed to: caster gains 3% crit chance (on this spell) and 3% cast speed on relics every 1s until combat ends

  • Grass Cutting Sword AI now jumps the farthest unit in range only ONCE at the start of combat, then subsequently jumps the closest unit in range of them

  • Guillotine fixed sometimes giving multiple stacks

  • Ivan's Bell duration from 1.2 -> 2.2s to 1.3 / 1.6 / 1.9 / 2.2 / 2.5 / 2.8s

  • Kevlar Vest now uses 700 range for the attacks and this cannot be increased

  • Persian Carpet damage from 150->300 to 100->200

  • Persian Carpet spell power from 30%->55% to 20%->45%

  • Philosopher Stone no longer deals 5% current HP as damage

  • Philosopher Stone Super 1 changed to: deals 5% current HP as damage to enemies in radius

  • Scythian Talon damage reduction from 60->40% to 64% to 44%

  • Scythian Talon sound effects added

  • Viking Runestone Juicy changed to: Viking Berserker - caster gains max 1500 HP, 200 attack speed, and 40 movespeed at the start of the round that drains slowly over 10s.

  • Viking Runestone sound effects polished



