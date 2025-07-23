This patch adds that last features that were missing based on playtest feedback:



- Most notably, now there are health bars that appear under units when they're damaged (it can be turned on or off in the gamplay settings menu).

- Changed how enemy sneak attacks work. Now the original hit doesn't do increased damage (it actually deals less damage), but instead the enemy gets buffed with an effect that gives a good chance of dodge any attacks. It should still make sneaking enemies powerful but not as likely to outright kill you out of nowhere.

- Remade a part of map generation (connecting regions) that made it so there were broken walls to room where it didn't make sense. Now things should generally connect much more smoothly, without breaking any rooms.

- Fixed some other small bugs and balance issues.