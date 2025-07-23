 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19334748 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch adds that last features that were missing based on playtest feedback:

- Most notably, now there are health bars that appear under units when they're damaged (it can be turned on or off in the gamplay settings menu).
- Changed how enemy sneak attacks work. Now the original hit doesn't do increased damage (it actually deals less damage), but instead the enemy gets buffed with an effect that gives a good chance of dodge any attacks. It should still make sneaking enemies powerful but not as likely to outright kill you out of nowhere.
- Remade a part of map generation (connecting regions) that made it so there were broken walls to room where it didn't make sense. Now things should generally connect much more smoothly, without breaking any rooms.
- Fixed some other small bugs and balance issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link