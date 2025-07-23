 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19334717 Edited 23 July 2025 – 21:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed the sprites & names of one of the hidden hero.

  • Updated 2 hidden achievements related to this hero

  • Changed the unlock condition for one of this achievement

  • Added key bindings to be able to zoom in/out using page up/down keys.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2998991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link