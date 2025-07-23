The Purple Faction has arrived at the warp cube to help take you down. They are only found in Endless mode for the time being.

Changelog

Added control inversion mechanic the player ship can be afflicted with.

Added Purple Laser Cube enemy.

Added Purple Missile Cube enemy.

Added Purple mini-boss.

Added Purple Boss.

Added Purple Power-Up and Power-Up Crystal.

Adjusted reticle graphic.

Added randomization to size of fish.

Fixed Orange power-up time not being restarted when obtaining additional crystals.

Added sound effect to Blue power-up.

Red Power-Up now cancels and replaces Purple Power-Up and vise-versa.

Red Power-Up ship skin changed to be more visible at night.

Enhanced sound effect and visuals upon defeating bosses.

Temporarily added "test" button in credits page that unlocks Endless Mode

Updated version indicator to v.0.6.0.



Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.



Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.