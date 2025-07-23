I wanted to release the progress I have made so far with the rebuild. Progress hasn't been as quick as I had hoped, so I am releasing this proof of concept to get feedback to see where I can focus my efforts.



When launching the game you should now have 3 options: The original version (2023), this alpha version of the rebuild (2025) and the tornado design tool.



I will create a video in the next few days explaining a bit more on how to use the editors in the alpha rebuild.