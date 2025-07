In the 1.5 update we completely overhauled the games look by adding an older style CRT shader! ːsteamhappyː

We've made sure that the new shader does not affect gameplay in any major way! But it does add a completely new look to the game that fits much better with the arcade genre of Alpine!

ːsteamboredːBEFOREːsteamboredː:

ːsteamhappyːAFTERːsteamhappyː: