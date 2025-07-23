 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19334532 Edited 23 July 2025 – 21:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog



Game


🐛 Bug Fixes


  • (Studio) Resolved case where unselecting an object while having its FK target selected would keep the gizmo on a no longer existing target (reported by the community)
  • (Character) Increased character vertical eyes stop angle. This prevents the eyes from locking and unlocking during animation
  • (Maker/Studio) Fixed image and color backgrounds not working after last update (reported by the community)
  • (UI) Resolved case where some UI elements would appear low resolution after changing texture quality setting
  • (H) Hint shown when starting H now remembers the don't show setting across sessions
  • (H) Resolved case where changing into a different animation after seated bj would result in characters being misplaced (reported by the community)
  • (H) Resolved case where a H animation is not shown anymore if switched to follow mode from it
  • (Modding) Resolved case where some base mesh configurations would cause clothing fitting to not work (reported by the community)

Changed files in this update

