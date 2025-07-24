 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19334514 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Adventurers,

The Pet Shop Update has been live for a week now, and we are loving all of the feedback and excitement around the new party options. Today we have a quick update to address a couple of pet issues, as well as a visual issue with adventures not unlocking after winning an online game until after the party visits the main menu.


Pet Shop Fixes 

  • Fixed a softlock that would occur when the Shepherd spawned the Big Bad Wolf and the wolf tried to have its name changed.

  • Fixed an issue with Pogey’s XP not scaling as intended when feeding it equipment.

Online

  • Fixed the issue where adventures required returning to the main menu to unlock correctly on the Adventure Map after completing an adventure in an online session.

UX/UI

  • Fixed an issue with the Walloper missing a localized string for one if its abilities in non-English languages.

  • Fixed an issue where the camera could behave in unexpected ways in smaller sections of the map.

  • Fixed an issue with a visual artifact that could present during a dungeon floor transition.

⚔️IronOak Games

