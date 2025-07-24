Greetings Adventurers,

The Pet Shop Update has been live for a week now, and we are loving all of the feedback and excitement around the new party options. Today we have a quick update to address a couple of pet issues, as well as a visual issue with adventures not unlocking after winning an online game until after the party visits the main menu.





Pet Shop Fixes

Fixed a softlock that would occur when the Shepherd spawned the Big Bad Wolf and the wolf tried to have its name changed.

Fixed an issue with Pogey’s XP not scaling as intended when feeding it equipment.

Online

Fixed the issue where adventures required returning to the main menu to unlock correctly on the Adventure Map after completing an adventure in an online session.

UX/UI

Fixed an issue with the Walloper missing a localized string for one if its abilities in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the camera could behave in unexpected ways in smaller sections of the map.

Fixed an issue with a visual artifact that could present during a dungeon floor transition.

⚔️IronOak Games