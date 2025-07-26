July 2025 update, brings a feature to add keystrokes to the output video. This is a useful tool to make professional video tutorials.

Watermark feature is now split into Text and Image, allowing you to add both image and text to the output.

Additionally, you can now assign hotkeys to toggle camera and input/output audio. Rounded Rectangle shape is also allowed to choose for camera image.

There are more user interface improvements in this update, including a splash screen application startup to let you know that the app in loading, redesigned and improved icons, improved hotkey support and more.

If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.