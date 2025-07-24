The rest are various fixes from feedback.
UPDATES
- NEW: Zoom/Magnify effect. Includes size, zoom, enhance, and hotkey options.
- NEW: Add exit/power button to main menu.
- FIX: Performance issue in GW2 and potentially other games.
- FIX: Display/input issues when mixing between different DPI monitors.
- FIX: Mismatched color in color pickers
- FIX: Effects sometimes persisting after exiting a game
TODO
- NEW: new super awesome scripted cursors
- NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.
- NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew
Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - More
And kudos to all the workshop contributors! :)
Changed files in this update