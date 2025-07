UPDATES

NEW: Zoom/Magnify effect. Includes size, zoom, enhance, and hotkey options.



NEW: Add exit/power button to main menu.



FIX: Performance issue in GW2 and potentially other games.



FIX: Display/input issues when mixing between different DPI monitors.



FIX: Mismatched color in color pickers



FIX: Effects sometimes persisting after exiting a game



TODO

NEW: new super awesome scripted cursors



NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.



NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew



Added a nifty new zoom effect to let you magnify whatever you're hovering. Note that it may lag sometimes, just click around to fix. I'm investigating a proper fix.The rest are various fixes from feedback.Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam And kudos to all the workshop contributors! :)