24 July 2025 Build 19334453 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Added a nifty new zoom effect to let you magnify whatever you're hovering. Note that it may lag sometimes, just click around to fix. I'm investigating a proper fix.

The rest are various fixes from feedback.

  • NEW: Zoom/Magnify effect. Includes size, zoom, enhance, and hotkey options.
  • NEW: Add exit/power button to main menu.
  • FIX: Performance issue in GW2 and potentially other games.
  • FIX: Display/input issues when mixing between different DPI monitors.
  • FIX: Mismatched color in color pickers
  • FIX: Effects sometimes persisting after exiting a game

  • NEW: new super awesome scripted cursors
  • NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.
  • NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew

Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - More

