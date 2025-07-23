 Skip to content
Major 23 July 2025 Build 19334421
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's major patch 1.3.0 for CBS: Desolation; here are notes:

  • World Settlements (AI) now handle resources better and have better stats, especially by world difficulty

  • Player settlements now have spell and aura options bound to them, you will need to build improvements to unlock these features in various structures in game.

  • You can now use the repair buttons in structure panels (for gamepads it's the alternate key) to repair structures with low hp.

  • Storage shacks now grant larger capacity for resources

  • All enhancements now have animations on enhancement events.

  • Game world now has improved scaling based on difficulty, this includes world zones, ai settlements and settlement encounters.

