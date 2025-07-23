Today's major patch 1.3.0 for CBS: Desolation; here are notes:

World Settlements (AI) now handle resources better and have better stats, especially by world difficulty

Player settlements now have spell and aura options bound to them, you will need to build improvements to unlock these features in various structures in game.

You can now use the repair buttons in structure panels (for gamepads it's the alternate key) to repair structures with low hp.

Storage shacks now grant larger capacity for resources

All enhancements now have animations on enhancement events.