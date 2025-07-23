Hey coaches!
Made another small batch of fixes and adjustments to improve gameplay.
• Adjusted dropped-pass ratio
• Improved route cut angles on 2D engine
• Additional fine-tuning to difficulty settings
• Bug Fixes
0.6.8 Release notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3795201
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3795202
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update