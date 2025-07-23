 Skip to content
23 July 2025

Hey coaches!
Made another small batch of fixes and adjustments to improve gameplay.

• Adjusted dropped-pass ratio
• Improved route cut angles on 2D engine
• Additional fine-tuning to difficulty settings
• Bug Fixes

