 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19334349 Edited 23 July 2025 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

​Hello everyone,

This is Noel from Muna Games Studio.

We fixed a little bug where the fourth necklace part image wouldn't close in the garden puzzle.

Thank you so much for the support our game received so far!

Happy gaming,

Muna Games Studio.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3866322
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3866323
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link