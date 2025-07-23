The full version of the game is now available
Available in game:
• 29 buildings to build
• 24 raw materials
• over 50 different items in your inventory
• over 60 enemy units
• over 40 units for recruitment
• mode: <b>Tutorial</b> - the player is introduced step by step to the basic mechanics related to the development of the settlement
• mode: <b>Free Play</b> - the player develops his settlement in any way, without time limits, without a main goal and without an opponent who could thwart the plans
• mode: <b>Hunting</b>- track down and fight the 10 strongest <b>Slavic demons</b>
Currently finished:
• adding/improving animations and appearances of character buildings * - DONE
• diversity of landscape * - DONE
• amulets that increase stats * - DONE
• Steam achievements** -- DONE
• ability to recruit exotic units** - DONE
• improving the layout of UI panels and buttons ** - DONE
• development of tooltip content ** - DONE
• BALANCE of valuation of raw materials / items / units ** - DONE
• crafting - producing items *** - DONE
• ambient, sfx *** - DONE
• gameplay recording system *** - DONE
• building defensive structures *** - DONE
• game mode: hunting **** -- DONE
(* - level of difficulty of execution)
Changed files in this update