Major 23 July 2025 Build 19334347 Edited 23 July 2025 – 20:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The full version of the game is now available

Available in game:
• 29 buildings to build

• 24 raw materials

• over 50 different items in your inventory

• over 60 enemy units

• over 40 units for recruitment

• mode: <b>Tutorial</b> - the player is introduced step by step to the basic mechanics related to the development of the settlement

• mode: <b>Free Play</b> - the player develops his settlement in any way, without time limits, without a main goal and without an opponent who could thwart the plans

• mode: <b>Hunting</b>- track down and fight the 10 strongest <b>Slavic demons</b>

Currently finished:

• adding/improving animations and appearances of character buildings * - DONE

• diversity of landscape * - DONE

• amulets that increase stats * - DONE

• Steam achievements** -- DONE

• ability to recruit exotic units** - DONE

• improving the layout of UI panels and buttons ** - DONE

• development of tooltip content ** - DONE

• BALANCE of valuation of raw materials / items / units ** - DONE

• crafting - producing items *** - DONE

• ambient, sfx *** - DONE

• gameplay recording system *** - DONE

• building defensive structures *** - DONE

• game mode: hunting **** -- DONE

(* - level of difficulty of execution)




Changed files in this update

