:egg: Easter Egg Hunt: Community Appreciation Event :egg:

RULES:

1. After finding ALL 4 EGGS, React with the Green Check on the Discord Post Here: DISCORD

2. You MUST have AT LEAST 2-hrs A Merchant’s Promise Gameplay Time if selected as Winner (this is a Community Appreciation fun event...not an enticement to buy the game & refund if not selected)

3. Must provide screenshot upon request of all 4 Eggs together if selected as Winner

WINNER will be selected from those that complete this criteria by Monday: July 28th

Rules, Details, Notes on where eggs are visit the: DISCORD

Steam Digital Gift cards will require you have a Steam Account in good standing, Accept a Friend Request from GameDraftStudio, and wait the 3 day Steam Confirmation time.

As I have to step away until Monday, July 28th...I did not like the fact I had Open Bug Reports after just pushing a large update to the Game left unaddressed. Thus, I wanted to do at least do something fun for everyone.

Apologies for having to leave for a few days again, I will monitor Discord as best I can. I do hope this is a FUN challenge for those who decide to participate and I’ll be back to work Monday, July 28th!