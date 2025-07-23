- The return (enter) key can now be used to navigate menus.
- Mouse and keyboard controls can now be viewed from the options screen.
- The initial intro sequence now mentions how to view mouse/keyboard controls.
- Pressing Escape on the level select screen will no longer quit the game immediately, it will take you to the options screen. You can quit the game from there.
- Modified the background for 4-2 to improve clarity. Puzzle is unchanged.
- Fixed a visual bug on the level select screen introduced in the last patch.
- Fixed a crash that could occur if rumble was enabled but a rumble incapable controller was connected.
Minor Fixes
