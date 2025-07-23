Damn, that’s a lot of content. Worth saying: this 1.0 feature rundown will not be a comprehensive changelist; rather, think of it as a “biggest systems changes” list of 1.0, with key features highlighted. Main reason we’re taking this approach is: almost everything has changed, so trying to do an exhaustive list of differences will confuse everyone. Also: we’ve been working at a mile-a-minute pace so extensive documentation was not a priority. So much has changed, so let’s all come in with brand new eyes!
Top highlights since Open BetaSome of you might be asking why so much has been changed for 1.0. The transparent answer is: because while we saw many of you who really enjoyed the Open Beta version of SUPERVIVE (90% positive reviews on Steam!), it just wasn’t enough to keep you engaged in the long-term. We’ve been diligently working to improve things over the past few months, but always knew our future lay in a transformative swing. So here we are!
- We’ve introduced the Armory, a meta-progression system where you collect playstyle-altering gear, theorycraft builds, and bring your gamebreaking arsenal into every match
- The Breach has been massively expanded with a lot more aerial traversal. You can now get around with improved gliders (infinite glider fuel!), a new vehicle (the Skyshark), and by soaring through jetstreams and storm clouds
- The game session has been streamlined and focused on strategic PvP: Land >>> Get Coins >>> Buy Gear from your Armory >>> Wipe the Lobby!!!
- Solo player agency has gone up with the default squad size moving to trios, faster resurrection rules, and the ability to teleport to your allies from anywhere on the map
- Matchmaking has been significantly improved!
- Time-to-kill has gone up on average
- A whole host of quality-of-life improvements, like Warm-Up mode, the removal of the rotating cosmetic store, a whole new client and UI, and more!
- 5 new Hunters since Open Beta, with another 3 on the way in this launch month, starting with Wukong!
Armory
Throughout the years, we’ve made many attempts at diversifying Hunter builds and playstyle expression through equipment, powers, ability levelups, and other systems. This goal - unique builds, expressive playstyles - has remained our north star (we are called Theorycraft Games), even as we’ve struggled to hit our mark because of the unreliability of the battle royale loot system. Asking players to get excited about build possibilities when options are random, drop on death, and need to be combined on-the-fly is just too much.
Also, while we did launch into Open Beta pretty bare-bones (we wanted to see if our core gameplay was sufficient), we’ve always wanted compelling long-term goals and progression beyond just climbing the ranked ladder or completing battlepasses.
Thus: the Armory. The Armory is a meta-progression system where you unlock equipment over time, which you can then reliably purchase every match. Now you can incrementally unlock build-defining items, think about how to use them out of game, and then combine them up into busted combinations when you’re taking out the lobby.
Our goal with the Armory is pretty straightforward: offer accessible, meaningful playstyle choices on top of an engaging meta-progression system (more on that part later). Let’s outline the structure of the system itself, then we’ll talk about how you progress in it. As a note: we may reference ideas or concepts that may not make immediate sense, but we’ll explain as we go.
SUMMARY:
- Collect items for your Armory >>> Buy those items with Coin at in-game shops >>> Perform in games to earn Prisma >>> Spend Prisma to unlock more items for your Armory
- Hunter builds have been expanded to include: 2 Relics, 2 Grips, 5 Perks, and 1 pair of Kicks
- Relics are mighty artifacts that provide major effects (sharp, situational power)
- Grips, worn on the hands, provide minor effects (moderate, broad power)
- Perks are magic runes and sigils that provide minor passive effects
- Kicks are footwear that provide movement speed and may have additional stats or movement-based passives
- We have added many new stats and ways to customize your Hunter’s playstyle (represented on our new Armory items)
- Relics are mighty artifacts that provide major effects (sharp, situational power)
- All of this equipment will be collected throughout a Season (roughly 3 months) and stored in your personal Armory
- Play games to get Prisma. Spend Prisma to buy Prismatic Capsules for random Armory rewards, or acquire specific items from the Shaper with more Prisma
- Prisma cannot be purchasable with real-world money
- In a match, you will complete objectives and kill monsters for Coin to then purchase equipment from your personal Armory at various shops, which are strategically spread across the map
- You can also loot other players’ Relics to use in that match if you take them out (you do not get to keep them in your Armory, however)
ARMORY DETAILS:
- There are almost 100 new Armory items, ranging in rarity from Uncommon to Legendary
- Rarity does affect drop rate % from Prismatic Capsules
- Relics and Grips start at 1 star, which unlocks the base stats, passive, or active ability of the equipment. Collecting enough duplicates of that equipment will upgrade it by a star, unlocking an extra set of bonuses, and then capping out at 3 stars
- Once you have a fully upgraded version of that equipment, if you get a duplicate of that item, you’ll instead get Prisma (the currency used to purchase capsules and equipment)
- Your Armory is a seasonal collection - everything you unlock will be available to you in every game, but will be reset at the end of the season
- You can favorite items in your Stash for fast discovery
WAYS TO BUILD OUT YOUR ARMORY:
- The primary way you’ll get Armory equipment is by purchasing items or capsules with Prisma. Prisma cannot be purchasable with real-world money
- Earn Prisma in a match by taking out enemy players, pursuing objectives, killing monsters, and placing high in games (or outright winning them)
- Our plan is to add Prisma rewards to most competitive queues, including Arena, but won't be in for this patch
- You can also visit Prisma Extractors on the map, which will let you lock in guaranteed Prisma for that match and will give powerful items (Armor, random Perks, or even random Relics) if you extract enough Prisma
- Every week, you also earn a Weekly Bounty, which is granted based on your top 10 performances of that week. From this Bounty, you’ll get both a lump sum of Prisma, as well as the ability to choose one of three random pieces of Armory equipment, ranging from Uncommon to Legendary based on your performance that week
- You can also get Prisma and Capsules from daily, weekly, and seasonal missions
Match/Game Session
Okay, you’ve started collecting equipment for your Armory. You’ve theorycrafted a build for your favorite Hunter. Time to try building it in a match! Let’s talk about what’s changing in individual game sessions:
At a high level, we want each match to feel more focused, strategic and knowable - closer to a large-scale game of chess against the entire lobby than a traditional “loot and blast my way to the final circle” style of BR. 1.0 brings more reliable and optimizable systems, along with significant map updates oriented in the same way (we’ll talk about those after). We’ve also condensed down a lot of needless systems, so we can stay focused on the PvP.
SUMMARY:
- Land >>> Get Coin >>> Buy Gear from your Armory >>> Wipe the Lobby!!!
- Every game, you’ll drop on the map to farm monsters, crack vaults, and pursue objectives: all of which will give Coin, items, and Prisma
- You can spend your Coin at two kinds of stores: Base Shops that sell Grips & Kicks, and Relic Shops that sell Relics & Perks (we’ve spread these out to encourage map movement). These stores will offer items you’ve unlocked in your Armory
- You can also find Grips, Kicks, and Relics on special monsters, Vaults, the Train, and player deathboxes
- Upload your Prisma at Prisma Extractor stations to lock in your Prisma rewards (regardless of placement) and for equipment to use in that match
- In early, mid, and late game, bosses will spawn that will drop exotic perk rewards or unique items
- Be the last team standing as the circle shrinks in!
SMALLER GAME SYSTEMS CHANGES:
- Quests have been removed
- You can teleport to your allies or captured Base Camp at any point in the game (default key: B)
- Recalling to an Ally applies a 3 second slow and silence to you, to prevent teleport ambushes
- (This change was made late during Open Beta) Day 1 revival rules only apply in unranked games
- All Beacons now take 6 seconds to revive (this is much shorter)
- For 12 seconds after respawning at a beacon, Hunters are now affected with resurrection sickness where they deal 25% less damage and receive 25% less healing
- Armor must be repaired through Armor Shard consumables or at the Forge
The Breach (Map), Glider Heat, & Traversal
In tandem with our more focused, strategic game session updates, we’ve overhauled The Breach, pulling islands out and adding more abyss into the world. This change allows teams to more easily own and defend islands, making pathing a more critical piece of macro strategy. Finally, with SUPERVIVE really leaning into its skylands vibe, we can add more depth to air traversal, like the addition of our first vehicle, the Skyshark, adding more aerial environmental effects (jetstreams and storm clouds), and upgrading Gliders!
SUMMARY:
- The Breach map has been expanded significantly, with large additions of ‘abyss’ space between islands
- Hunter Gliders have been upgraded: they no longer run out of fuel, and they resist spiking until they overheat (details explained below)
- Jetstreams have been added, where Hunters can glide in them, gaining a movement speed boost and pausing all Heat gain
- Storm clouds have been added, which slow you down when you glide in them, and increase Heat gain
- A new vehicle, the Skyshark, has been added, which lets you quickly traverse the Breach with up to one other buddy (details explained below)
DETAILED CHANGES:
- Glider Changes:
- Gliders gain Heat by gliding, taking damage while your glider is out, or going through Storm Clouds
- If your Glider reaches 100% Heat through regular gliding, it overheats, making it glide slower and your Hunter susceptible to being spiked by enemy hits
- You will also take damage over time while overheated to prevent abuse cases
- If your Glider reaches or goes over 100% Heat through PvP damage, it will overheat and spike you immediately (spiking behavior is unchanged: on being spiked, you are immediately stunned and slammed directly into the ground or abyss)
- You cannot be spiked by monsters
- You can reduce your Heat by touching grass, going through wind rings, or spiking another player
- Gliders gain Heat by gliding, taking damage while your glider is out, or going through Storm Clouds
- Skyshark Mechanics:
- Skysharks face your mouse, no matter what
- Use WASD to strafe in any direction
- Use SPACE to boost toward your cursor
- Use LMB to Honk (important)
- Skysharks have one driver seat and one passenger seat (the passenger has hands free to attack from their seat)
- Skysharks are faster over the Abyss, and slower on land
- Skysharks have limited fuel. At 0 fuel, they will sputter out and, if they are over the abyss, they’ll fall out of the sky
- Skysharks explode at 0 health, damaging and displacing all objects around them
- Skysharks face your mouse, no matter what
Hunters
We might get a little in the weeds here, but Hunter balance is an eternal project and we have some significant kit changes to account for an Armory world. Finally, we have three new Hunters coming this month, one coming out every two weeks but starting with…
A NEW HUNTER APPROACHES: Wukong!Treetop Acrobat (PASSIVE): Jump against a tree to perch on top of it. Perching on a tree resets Cloud Somersault (LSHIFT) and reduces Glider Heat. While Wukong is perched on a tree, enemies lose vision of him.
Black-Iron Rod (LMB): TAP for a 3-hit combo, including a quick burst of movement. HOLD for a Flurry of attacks that ends with a heavy strike. Wukong is slowed while attacking.
Perch / Dragon Slam (RMB):
- First Cast - Perch: Wukong flips onto his staff, gaining a shield as the staff extends upward. Charging increases the range of Dragon Slam. If the shield breaks, Wukong is slammed to the ground.
- Second Cast – Dragon Slam: Wukong slams his staff, dealing damage and Stunning enemies in the center. (Over Abyss, they are Dunked.) Enemies on the edge are Slowed. The tip of the staff deals extra damage to targets with low Health.
Ambush / Spin Attack (Q): PRESS to Shapeshift into a tree. RECAST to exit the disguise and launch a Spin Attack, dealing heavy damage in a circular area-of-effect. DOUBLE-TAP to enter Spin Attack directly.
Six-Monkey Strike (R): Wukong disappears, becoming untargetable, before splitting into 5 clones that dash and attack in all directions. While vanished, aim with the mouse to determine where the real Wukong travels.
Beebo
In an Armory world we’re a little nervous about Beebo’s bomb uptime, so we’re preemptively nerfing him (there’s a lot of available Haste from Armory items!).
- Beeb-omb
- Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 13 seconds at all ranks
Bishop
Maxing out RMB makes Bishop more accessible to more players, but we do get sad when the primary way of playing Bishop becomes more of a long-range artillerist. We’ve making changes to push Bishop back into her more mobile, punch-centric ways.
- Satchel Charge (RMB) Lv.4
- REMOVED: Level 4 upgrade no longer increases the size and impulse of the explosion, as well as lowering the cooldown of the ability
- Mana Cost reduced from 25 >>> 10
- Reduces the Cooldown of Satchel Charge by 50% when you impulse yourself
- REMOVED: Level 4 upgrade no longer increases the size and impulse of the explosion, as well as lowering the cooldown of the ability
- Rocket Punch (Q)
- Now micro-grounds enemies while they are being punched
- Hitbox now more appropriately lines up with the warning decal
- Now micro-grounds enemies while they are being punched
Brall
- Caldera, Molten Greatsword (LMB)
- Hitbox adjusted to match the VFX
Eva
Another one of those preemptive adjustments in an Armory world. You'll thank us later.
- Orb max health reduced from 2000 >>> 1700
- Orb hit radius increased from 100 >>> 150 (this makes her orb easier to shoot)
- Orb now shrinks twice as fast when healing allies
Felix
One of the things that makes Felix unique is his ability to put out consistent damage. However, in the new world of Armory, his high frequency interactions made him a little too powerful. With that in mind, these changes are aimed at making him more of an initiator and reward him for sticking close to his targets.
- Ignite (Passive)
- Damage over time no longer scales with enemy Max Health. Now deals damage based on Felix’s Ability Power
- Applying Ignite to enemies still refunds his level 4 Ability cooldowns, but now refunds a different amount based on the level of Ignite applied:
- Applying Ignite Level 1 - Refunds 10% of Level 4 Ability cooldowns (was 25%)
- Applying Ignite Level 2 - Refunds 25% of Level 4 Ability cooldowns (unchanged)
- Applying Ignite Level 1 - Refunds 10% of Level 4 Ability cooldowns (was 25%)
- Damage over time no longer scales with enemy Max Health. Now deals damage based on Felix’s Ability Power
- Flamethrower (LMB)
- Now deals additional damage to enemies afflicted by Ignite (Passive)
- Ignite Level 1 - 1.5% enemy Max Health per second
- Ignite Level 2 - 4% enemy Max Health per second
- Ignite Level 1 - 1.5% enemy Max Health per second
- Now deals additional damage to enemies afflicted by Ignite (Passive)
- Embry Bolt (RMB)
- Now deals additional damage to enemies affected by Ignite (Passive)
- Ignite Level 1 - 5% enemy Max Health
- Ignite Level 2 - 10% enemy Max Health
- Ignite Level 1 - 5% enemy Max Health
- Now deals additional damage to enemies affected by Ignite (Passive)
- Heat Shield (Q)
- Now generates a larger shield for every hit enemy that is already affected by Ignite (Passive) equal to 2.5% Felix’s Max HP per hit enemy
- Flight of the Firefox (R)
- Slow reduced from 60% >>> 40%
- Fire trail visuals updated – the trail will look much smaller, but it now accurately depicts the area where enemies will take damage
- Slow reduced from 60% >>> 40%
Hudson
Hudson win rates are stabilizing after his mini-rework, but we still need to address a few of his most egregious play patterns. These changes should help allow for more counterplay when Hudson dives onto a straggling enemy.
- Barbed Wire (Q)
- Minimum projectile lob time increased from 0.25 >>> 0.4 seconds
- Salvage Hook (R)
- After attaching to an enemy, the periods between yanks toward Hudson increased from 0.9 >>> 1.5 seconds
- The Chain now glows red for 0.25 seconds before yanking an enemy
- After attaching to an enemy, the periods between yanks toward Hudson increased from 0.9 >>> 1.5 seconds
Jin
Now that Jin’s mobility feels more under control, we want to give him a little extra love on his core rotation: Slam and Flash Dagger.
- Execution Slam (Q2)
- Cast speed increased by 15%
- Flash Dagger (RMB)
- Projectile speed increased from 2000 >>> 2250
- Deceleration decreased from -1000 >>> -750
- Projectile speed increased from 2000 >>> 2250
Shrike
We generally follow the rule of cool, and this was a cool suggestion from Khyzaro on Discord.
- Full Bore (R)
- Shrike now floats for the duration of the shot
Shiv
We like that Shiv has to work for her shots and her position as a duelist that dances around her enemies, so we’re trying to preserve that identity while giving her some buffs.
- Arcslinger (LMB)
- Base Projectile
- Speed increased from 3250 >>> 3500
- Range increased from 850 >>> 900
- Speed increased from 3250 >>> 3500
- Empowered Projectile
- Speed increased from 3500 >>> 4000
- Range increased from 950 >>> 1000
- Speed increased from 3500 >>> 4000
- Base Projectile
- Quickflip (Shift)
- Cooldown decreased from 6.5 >>> 5 seconds at all levels
- Lv. 4: +50% Quickflip Movement Speed Boost
- Cooldown decreased from 6.5 >>> 5 seconds at all levels
Void
We think it’s delightful that Void mains are some of our most winningest players, and don’t want to overly nerf much of his current playstyles. So we’re just tapping some of his stats across the board.
- Base Health decreased from 1367 >>> 1216
- Health per level decreased from 77.4 >>> 66
- Total Health at lv.15 reduced from 2451 >>> 2140
- Base movement speed decreased from 475 >>> 465
Solo Player Improvements
When we launched into Open Beta, we heard a lot of feedback that while SUPERVIVE was great to run with the squad, it was… less great for solo players queueing into random teams. We’ve rolled up some of our changes from Open Beat into these notes, but think it’s worth calling out our improvements in this category.
SUMMARY:
- SUPERVIVE has moved from squads to trios as its primary queue
- Knocking an enemy player now grants a small heal and resets your Hunter’s dash cooldowns (or refunds a charge, depending on the ability)
- Respawn Beacon timers have been significantly reduced, so bringing your team back will be much less contested
- At any point in the game, you can recall (default key: B) to your claimed Base Camp or any alive ally. Upon teleporting to them, you will be slowed and silenced for 3 seconds to prevent ambush cases
- In unranked games, if you are killed in the first day, you will automatically respawn on your closest ally within a certain time period
Matchmaking
Similar to our solo player improvements, we’ve continued to make a ton of matchmaking improvements during our Open Beta phase and for 1.0 based on all of your feedback. And similar to above, we’ll roll up all of our biggest improvements into these patch notes so you can see comprehensively what’s been updated since we went into Open Beta.
SUMMARY:
- We are doing a full ranked reset for 1.0
- Normal and Ranked queues have been split (so you’ll never run into a ranked team in your unranked games, and vice versa)
- We’ve made a number of MMR system adjustments for 1.0 to more accurately capture player skill
- This is in addition to our ‘blended ranked point system’ which takes both combat performance and placement into account
- We’ve updated the matchmaking algorithm in the following ways:
- Harder restrictions on what are considered ‘acceptable’ matches in Ranked queue (this may result in longer queue times)
- Matchmaking will be based on a blend of both hidden MMR and a players’ publicly displayed rank
- Harder restrictions on what are considered ‘acceptable’ matches in Ranked queue (this may result in longer queue times)
- We’ve updated/changed our bots in the following ways:
- Added more intelligent bots and increased their difficulty as players improve
- MMR calculations now factor in performance against bots vs. humans for a more accurate rating
- We’ve removed bots entirely from top-end ranked matches
- Added more intelligent bots and increased their difficulty as players improve
- We have added an MMR decay system so if you've taken a break, you should have an easier time coming back and learning new content
Arena
While Arena is admittedly a much lower priority for us (due to player population and our belief that The Breach is a much deeper strategic experience), we did want to make some updates to Arena in an Armory world
SUMMARY:
- Everyone in Arena starts with basic items and 500/500/750/750/1000 Coin (then 1000 every round thereafter) per round
- Kills grant 200 Coin to the killer
- Winning the round gives the team 500 Coin each
- There is a combined shop (Grips + Relics + Perks) where you can purchase your personal Armory items, along with a set of consumables
Client / UI
For 1.0, we’ve completely overhauled the out-of-game experience. From a full visual refresh to a clearer, more intuitive layout of information, our goal was to make SUPERVIVE easier to navigate—and more satisfying to use—both in and out of game.
SUMMARY:
- There’s a completely new lobby experience and global navigation
- New Mission Hub and trackers in-game (when opening your map) to give you a better sense of what to do next on your progression journey
- New “Activity Pickers” to help onboard into the game or discover game modes
- The rotating store is gone. A completely new out-of-game store has been added, with better preview options for cosmetics
- Updated in-game HUD
- A brand new death recap that can help you understand what killed you, along with what Relics and Grips that player was using
- New icons for items, equipment, consumables, map objectives, stormshifts
- New tooltips for everything
- New end of game sequence
Other/Misc/Quality-of-Life
- Everyone over account level 24 still has Custom Game mode access
- At the start of season, custom games will have access to all 1-star Armory items for tournament purposes
- We will unlock 2-star and 3-star armory items at a later point in time
- At the start of season, custom games will have access to all 1-star Armory items for tournament purposes
- Lots of tutorials added. With rewards!
- Warm-Up mode now grants account EXP for time played, damage dealt, and kills
- Warm-Up mode now has a micro-economy (start with 2500 Coins, gain 700 Coins per kill) where you can then purchase items from your personal Armory to test builds
