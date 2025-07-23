Top highlights since Open Beta

We’ve introduced the Armory, a meta-progression system where you collect playstyle-altering gear, theorycraft builds, and bring your gamebreaking arsenal into every match



The Breach has been massively expanded with a lot more aerial traversal. You can now get around with improved gliders (infinite glider fuel!), a new vehicle (the Skyshark), and by soaring through jetstreams and storm clouds



The game session has been streamlined and focused on strategic PvP: Land >>> Get Coins >>> Buy Gear from your Armory >>> Wipe the Lobby!!!



Solo player agency has gone up with the default squad size moving to trios, faster resurrection rules, and the ability to teleport to your allies from anywhere on the map



Matchmaking has been significantly improved!



Time-to-kill has gone up on average



A whole host of quality-of-life improvements, like Warm-Up mode, the removal of the rotating cosmetic store, a whole new client and UI, and more!



5 new Hunters since Open Beta, with another 3 on the way in this launch month, starting with Wukong!

Armory

Throughout the years, we’ve made many attempts at diversifying Hunter builds and playstyle expression through equipment, powers, ability levelups, and other systems. This goal - unique builds, expressive playstyles - has remained our north star (we are called Theorycraft Games), even as we’ve struggled to hit our mark because of the unreliability of the battle royale loot system. Asking players to get excited about build possibilities when options are random, drop on death, and need to be combined on-the-fly is just too much.



Also, while we did launch into Open Beta pretty bare-bones (we wanted to see if our core gameplay was sufficient), we’ve always wanted compelling long-term goals and progression beyond just climbing the ranked ladder or completing battlepasses.



Thus: the Armory. The Armory is a meta-progression system where you unlock equipment over time, which you can then reliably purchase every match. Now you can incrementally unlock build-defining items, think about how to use them out of game, and then combine them up into busted combinations when you’re taking out the lobby.



Our goal with the Armory is pretty straightforward: offer accessible, meaningful playstyle choices on top of an engaging meta-progression system (more on that part later). Let’s outline the structure of the system itself, then we’ll talk about how you progress in it. As a note: we may reference ideas or concepts that may not make immediate sense, but we’ll explain as we go.

SUMMARY:

Collect items for your Armory >>> Buy those items with Coin at in-game shops >>> Perform in games to earn Prisma >>> Spend Prisma to unlock more items for your Armory



Hunter builds have been expanded to include: 2 Relics, 2 Grips, 5 Perks, and 1 pair of Kicks

Relics are mighty artifacts that provide major effects (sharp, situational power)

Grips , worn on the hands, provide minor effects (moderate, broad power)

Perks are magic runes and sigils that provide minor passive effects

Kicks are footwear that provide movement speed and may have additional stats or movement-based passives

We have added many new stats and ways to customize your Hunter’s playstyle (represented on our new Armory items)

All of this equipment will be collected throughout a Season (roughly 3 months) and stored in your personal Armory



Play games to get Prisma. Spend Prisma to buy Prismatic Capsules for random Armory rewards, or acquire specific items from the Shaper with more Prisma



Prisma cannot be purchasable with real-world money



In a match, you will complete objectives and kill monsters for Coin to then purchase equipment from your personal Armory at various shops, which are strategically spread across the map



You can also loot other players’ Relics to use in that match if you take them out (you do not get to keep them in your Armory, however)

ARMORY DETAILS:

There are almost 100 new Armory items, ranging in rarity from Uncommon to Legendary

Rarity does affect drop rate % from Prismatic Capsules

Relics and Grips start at 1 star, which unlocks the base stats, passive, or active ability of the equipment. Collecting enough duplicates of that equipment will upgrade it by a star, unlocking an extra set of bonuses, and then capping out at 3 stars

Once you have a fully upgraded version of that equipment, if you get a duplicate of that item, you’ll instead get Prisma (the currency used to purchase capsules and equipment)

Your Armory is a seasonal collection - everything you unlock will be available to you in every game, but will be reset at the end of the season



be reset at the end of the season You can favorite items in your Stash for fast discovery

WAYS TO BUILD OUT YOUR ARMORY:

The primary way you’ll get Armory equipment is by purchasing items or capsules with Prisma. Prisma cannot be purchasable with real-world money

Earn Prisma in a match by taking out enemy players, pursuing objectives, killing monsters, and placing high in games (or outright winning them)



Our plan is to add Prisma rewards to most competitive queues, including Arena, but won't be in for this patch



You can also visit Prisma Extractors on the map, which will let you lock in guaranteed Prisma for that match and will give powerful items (Armor, random Perks, or even random Relics) if you extract enough Prisma

Every week, you also earn a Weekly Bounty, which is granted based on your top 10 performances of that week. From this Bounty, you’ll get both a lump sum of Prisma, as well as the ability to choose one of three random pieces of Armory equipment, ranging from Uncommon to Legendary based on your performance that week

You can also get Prisma and Capsules from daily, weekly, and seasonal missions

Match/Game Session

Okay, you’ve started collecting equipment for your Armory. You’ve theorycrafted a build for your favorite Hunter. Time to try building it in a match! Let’s talk about what’s changing in individual game sessions:



At a high level, we want each match to feel more focused, strategic and knowable - closer to a large-scale game of chess against the entire lobby than a traditional “loot and blast my way to the final circle” style of BR. 1.0 brings more reliable and optimizable systems, along with significant map updates oriented in the same way (we’ll talk about those after). We’ve also condensed down a lot of needless systems, so we can stay focused on the PvP.

SUMMARY:

Land >>> Get Coin >>> Buy Gear from your Armory >>> Wipe the Lobby!!!



Every game, you’ll drop on the map to farm monsters, crack vaults, and pursue objectives: all of which will give Coin, items, and Prisma



You can spend your Coin at two kinds of stores: Base Shops that sell Grips & Kicks, and Relic Shops that sell Relics & Perks (we’ve spread these out to encourage map movement). These stores will offer items you’ve unlocked in your Armory



You can also find Grips, Kicks, and Relics on special monsters, Vaults, the Train, and player deathboxes



Upload your Prisma at Prisma Extractor stations to lock in your Prisma rewards (regardless of placement) and for equipment to use in that match



In early, mid, and late game, bosses will spawn that will drop exotic perk rewards or unique items



Be the last team standing as the circle shrinks in!

SMALLER GAME SYSTEMS CHANGES:

Quests have been removed



You can teleport to your allies or captured Base Camp at any point in the game (default key: B) Recalling to an Ally applies a 3 second slow and silence to you, to prevent teleport ambushes

(This change was made late during Open Beta) Day 1 revival rules only apply in unranked games



All Beacons now take 6 seconds to revive (this is much shorter)



For 12 seconds after respawning at a beacon, Hunters are now affected with resurrection sickness where they deal 25% less damage and receive 25% less healing



Armor must be repaired through Armor Shard consumables or at the Forge

The Breach (Map), Glider Heat, & Traversal

In tandem with our more focused, strategic game session updates, we’ve overhauled The Breach, pulling islands out and adding more abyss into the world. This change allows teams to more easily own and defend islands, making pathing a more critical piece of macro strategy. Finally, with SUPERVIVE really leaning into its skylands vibe, we can add more depth to air traversal, like the addition of our first vehicle, the Skyshark, adding more aerial environmental effects (jetstreams and storm clouds), and upgrading Gliders!

SUMMARY:

The Breach map has been expanded significantly, with large additions of ‘abyss’ space between islands



Hunter Gliders have been upgraded: they no longer run out of fuel, and they resist spiking until they overheat (details explained below)



Jetstreams have been added, where Hunters can glide in them, gaining a movement speed boost and pausing all Heat gain



Storm clouds have been added, which slow you down when you glide in them, and increase Heat gain



A new vehicle, the Skyshark, has been added, which lets you quickly traverse the Breach with up to one other buddy (details explained below)

DETAILED CHANGES:

Glider Changes: Gliders gain Heat by gliding, taking damage while your glider is out, or going through Storm Clouds

If your Glider reaches 100% Heat through regular gliding, it overheats, making it glide slower and your Hunter susceptible to being spiked by enemy hits You will also take damage over time while overheated to prevent abuse cases If your Glider reaches or goes over 100% Heat through PvP damage, it will overheat and spike you immediately (spiking behavior is unchanged: on being spiked, you are immediately stunned and slammed directly into the ground or abyss)

You cannot be spiked by monsters

You can reduce your Heat by touching grass, going through wind rings, or spiking another player



Skyshark Mechanics: Skysharks face your mouse, no matter what

Use WASD to strafe in any direction

Use SPACE to boost toward your cursor

Use LMB to Honk (important)

Skysharks have one driver seat and one passenger seat (the passenger has hands free to attack from their seat)

Skysharks are faster over the Abyss, and slower on land

Skysharks have limited fuel. At 0 fuel, they will sputter out and, if they are over the abyss, they’ll fall out of the sky

Skysharks explode at 0 health, damaging and displacing all objects around them



Hunters

We might get a little in the weeds here, but Hunter balance is an eternal project and we have some significant kit changes to account for an Armory world. Finally, we have three new Hunters coming this month, one coming out every two weeks but starting with…

A NEW HUNTER APPROACHES: Wukong!

First Cast - Perch: Wukong flips onto his staff, gaining a shield as the staff extends upward. Charging increases the range of Dragon Slam. If the shield breaks, Wukong is slammed to the ground.





Wukong flips onto his staff, gaining a shield as the staff extends upward. Charging increases the range of Dragon Slam. If the shield breaks, Wukong is slammed to the ground. Second Cast – Dragon Slam: Wukong slams his staff, dealing damage and Stunning enemies in the center. (Over Abyss, they are Dunked.) Enemies on the edge are Slowed. The tip of the staff deals extra damage to targets with low Health.

Beebo

In an Armory world we’re a little nervous about Beebo’s bomb uptime, so we’re preemptively nerfing him (there’s a lot of available Haste from Armory items!).

Beeb-omb Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 13 seconds at all ranks



Bishop

Maxing out RMB makes Bishop more accessible to more players, but we do get sad when the primary way of playing Bishop becomes more of a long-range artillerist. We’ve making changes to push Bishop back into her more mobile, punch-centric ways.

Satchel Charge (RMB) Lv.4 REMOVED: Level 4 upgrade no longer increases the size and impulse of the explosion, as well as lowering the cooldown of the ability

Mana Cost reduced from 25 >>> 10

Reduces the Cooldown of Satchel Charge by 50% when you impulse yourself



Rocket Punch (Q) Now micro-grounds enemies while they are being punched

Hitbox now more appropriately lines up with the warning decal



Brall

Caldera, Molten Greatsword (LMB) Hitbox adjusted to match the VFX



Eva

Another one of those preemptive adjustments in an Armory world. You'll thank us later.

Orb max health reduced from 2000 >>> 1700



Orb hit radius increased from 100 >>> 150 (this makes her orb easier to shoot)



Orb now shrinks twice as fast when healing allies

Felix

One of the things that makes Felix unique is his ability to put out consistent damage. However, in the new world of Armory, his high frequency interactions made him a little too powerful. With that in mind, these changes are aimed at making him more of an initiator and reward him for sticking close to his targets.

Ignite (Passive) Damage over time no longer scales with enemy Max Health. Now deals damage based on Felix’s Ability Power

Applying Ignite to enemies still refunds his level 4 Ability cooldowns, but now refunds a different amount based on the level of Ignite applied: Applying Ignite Level 1 - Refunds 10% of Level 4 Ability cooldowns (was 25%)

Applying Ignite Level 2 - Refunds 25% of Level 4 Ability cooldowns (unchanged)



Flamethrower (LMB) Now deals additional damage to enemies afflicted by Ignite (Passive) Ignite Level 1 - 1.5% enemy Max Health per second

Ignite Level 2 - 4% enemy Max Health per second



Embry Bolt (RMB) Now deals additional damage to enemies affected by Ignite (Passive) Ignite Level 1 - 5% enemy Max Health

Ignite Level 2 - 10% enemy Max Health



Heat Shield (Q) Now generates a larger shield for every hit enemy that is already affected by Ignite (Passive) equal to 2.5% Felix’s Max HP per hit enemy



Flight of the Firefox (R) Slow reduced from 60% >>> 40%

Fire trail visuals updated – the trail will look much smaller, but it now accurately depicts the area where enemies will take damage



Hudson

Hudson win rates are stabilizing after his mini-rework, but we still need to address a few of his most egregious play patterns. These changes should help allow for more counterplay when Hudson dives onto a straggling enemy.

Barbed Wire (Q) Minimum projectile lob time increased from 0.25 >>> 0.4 seconds



Salvage Hook (R) After attaching to an enemy, the periods between yanks toward Hudson increased from 0.9 >>> 1.5 seconds

The Chain now glows red for 0.25 seconds before yanking an enemy



Jin

Now that Jin’s mobility feels more under control, we want to give him a little extra love on his core rotation: Slam and Flash Dagger.

Execution Slam (Q2) Cast speed increased by 15%



Flash Dagger (RMB) Projectile speed increased from 2000 >>> 2250

Deceleration decreased from -1000 >>> -750



Shrike

We generally follow the rule of cool, and this was a cool suggestion from Khyzaro on Discord.

Full Bore (R) Shrike now floats for the duration of the shot



Shiv

We like that Shiv has to work for her shots and her position as a duelist that dances around her enemies, so we’re trying to preserve that identity while giving her some buffs.

Arcslinger (LMB) Base Projectile Speed increased from 3250 >>> 3500

Range increased from 850 >>> 900 Empowered Projectile Speed increased from 3500 >>> 4000

Range increased from 950 >>> 1000

Quickflip (Shift) Cooldown decreased from 6.5 >>> 5 seconds at all levels

Lv. 4: +50% Quickflip Movement Speed Boost



Void

We think it’s delightful that Void mains are some of our most winningest players, and don’t want to overly nerf much of his current playstyles. So we’re just tapping some of his stats across the board.

Base Health decreased from 1367 >>> 1216



Health per level decreased from 77.4 >>> 66



Total Health at lv.15 reduced from 2451 >>> 2140



Base movement speed decreased from 475 >>> 465

Solo Player Improvements

When we launched into Open Beta, we heard a lot of feedback that while SUPERVIVE was great to run with the squad, it was… less great for solo players queueing into random teams. We’ve rolled up some of our changes from Open Beat into these notes, but think it’s worth calling out our improvements in this category.

SUMMARY:

SUPERVIVE has moved from squads to trios as its primary queue



Knocking an enemy player now grants a small heal and resets your Hunter’s dash cooldowns (or refunds a charge, depending on the ability)



Respawn Beacon timers have been significantly reduced, so bringing your team back will be much less contested



At any point in the game, you can recall (default key: B) to your claimed Base Camp or any alive ally. Upon teleporting to them, you will be slowed and silenced for 3 seconds to prevent ambush cases



In unranked games, if you are killed in the first day, you will automatically respawn on your closest ally within a certain time period

Matchmaking

Similar to our solo player improvements, we’ve continued to make a ton of matchmaking improvements during our Open Beta phase and for 1.0 based on all of your feedback. And similar to above, we’ll roll up all of our biggest improvements into these patch notes so you can see comprehensively what’s been updated since we went into Open Beta.

SUMMARY:

We are doing a full ranked reset for 1.0



Normal and Ranked queues have been split (so you’ll never run into a ranked team in your unranked games, and vice versa)



We’ve made a number of MMR system adjustments for 1.0 to more accurately capture player skill This is in addition to our ‘blended ranked point system’ which takes both combat performance and placement into account

We’ve updated the matchmaking algorithm in the following ways: Harder restrictions on what are considered ‘acceptable’ matches in Ranked queue (this may result in longer queue times)

Matchmaking will be based on a blend of both hidden MMR and a players’ publicly displayed rank

We’ve updated/changed our bots in the following ways: Added more intelligent bots and increased their difficulty as players improve

MMR calculations now factor in performance against bots vs. humans for a more accurate rating

We’ve removed bots entirely from top-end ranked matches

We have added an MMR decay system so if you've taken a break, you should have an easier time coming back and learning new content

Arena

While Arena is admittedly a much lower priority for us (due to player population and our belief that The Breach is a much deeper strategic experience), we did want to make some updates to Arena in an Armory world

SUMMARY:

Everyone in Arena starts with basic items and 500/500/750/750/1000 Coin (then 1000 every round thereafter) per round



Kills grant 200 Coin to the killer



Winning the round gives the team 500 Coin each



There is a combined shop (Grips + Relics + Perks) where you can purchase your personal Armory items, along with a set of consumables

Client / UI

For 1.0, we’ve completely overhauled the out-of-game experience. From a full visual refresh to a clearer, more intuitive layout of information, our goal was to make SUPERVIVE easier to navigate—and more satisfying to use—both in and out of game.

SUMMARY:

There’s a completely new lobby experience and global navigation



New Mission Hub and trackers in-game (when opening your map) to give you a better sense of what to do next on your progression journey



New “Activity Pickers” to help onboard into the game or discover game modes



The rotating store is gone. A completely new out-of-game store has been added, with better preview options for cosmetics



Updated in-game HUD



A brand new death recap that can help you understand what killed you, along with what Relics and Grips that player was using



New icons for items, equipment, consumables, map objectives, stormshifts



New tooltips for everything



New end of game sequence

Other/Misc/Quality-of-Life

Everyone over account level 24 still has Custom Game mode access At the start of season, custom games will have access to all 1-star Armory items for tournament purposes

We will unlock 2-star and 3-star armory items at a later point in time

Lots of tutorials added. With rewards!



Warm-Up mode now grants account EXP for time played, damage dealt, and kills



Warm-Up mode now has a micro-economy (start with 2500 Coins, gain 700 Coins per kill) where you can then purchase items from your personal Armory to test builds

Damn, that’s a lot of content. Worth saying: this 1.0 feature rundownbe a comprehensive changelist; rather, think of it as a “biggest systems changes” list of 1.0, with key features highlighted. Main reason we’re taking this approach is: almost everything has changed, so trying to do an exhaustive list of differences will confuse everyone. Also: we’ve been working at a mile-a-minute pace so extensive documentation was not a priority. So much has changed, so let’s all come in with brand new eyes!Some of you might be asking whyhas been changed for 1.0. The transparent answer is: because while we saw many of you who really enjoyed the Open Beta version of SUPERVIVE (90% positive reviews on Steam!), it just wasn’t enough to keep you engaged in the long-term. We’ve been diligently working to improve things over the past few months, but always knew our future lay in a transformative swing. So here we are!Jump against a tree to perch on top of it. Perching on a tree resets Cloud Somersault (LSHIFT) and reduces Glider Heat. While Wukong is perched on a tree, enemies lose vision of him.TAP for a 3-hit combo, including a quick burst of movement. HOLD for a Flurry of attacks that ends with a heavy strike. Wukong is slowed while attacking.TAP for a quick dash. HOLD and release to somersault into the air. After casting this ability, Wukong briefly gains increased Primary Attack Speed. Cooldown resets when Wukong perches on a tree.PRESS to Shapeshift into a tree. RECAST to exit the disguise and launch a Spin Attack, dealing heavy damage in a circular area-of-effect. DOUBLE-TAP to enter Spin Attack directly.Wukong disappears, becoming untargetable, before splitting into 5 clones that dash and attack in all directions. While vanished, aim with the mouse to determine where the real Wukong travels.