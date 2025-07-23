 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19334151 Edited 23 July 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The big change this time around is the addition of compression-level subtexturing for large images, and subtexturing during font generation. The game should now use smaller blocks of allocated memory rather than a single large block to upload image data. This means the "out of memory despite there being tons of memory available" bug should be sorted out. It should also hopefully allow the game to run the JP translation much more smoothly.

Also fixed the irritating Strange Key bug.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2482901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link