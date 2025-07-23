The big change this time around is the addition of compression-level subtexturing for large images, and subtexturing during font generation. The game should now use smaller blocks of allocated memory rather than a single large block to upload image data. This means the "out of memory despite there being tons of memory available" bug should be sorted out. It should also hopefully allow the game to run the JP translation much more smoothly.
Also fixed the irritating Strange Key bug.
Version 1.30 Released
