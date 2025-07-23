Hi Everyone,

First off, a HUGE congratulations to Brandwagon who beat the tower in an impressive 6 hours after launch to win The Doinkler Special Competition.

Tower Adjustments

We've made some minor adjustments to the tower (mostly fixing geometry where players were getting soft locked). The tower remains mostly the same, and most players shouldn't notice the changes.

Speedrun timer

The Speedrun Community has requested we add a timer for the Doinkler Special, and as such, we've added a timer that is based on height!

Quality settings

We've added 3 quality settings (Low, Medium, High). These give very minor improvements to performance, but for those struggling to get good framerates in the main game, this should help a bit!

Other Changes:

Fixed a bug where the attempt counter would reset when opening level select multiple times.

Removed "The Doinkler Special Competition" button in the title screen

Thanks to everyone for your support!

Happy Climbing

Stephen & The Isto Team