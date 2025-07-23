Version 2.1
- Fixed potential softlock in Crimson Keep
- Changed weakness icons for consistency with skills
- Mid-game boss fights rebalanced
- Adjustments for some armor set bonuses
- Balance adjustments for offensive Celestial Arts
- Changed layout of Azure Kingdom puzzles to reduce noise
- Added new items, synthesize menu, and hint menu to Azure Kingdom "shop"
- Music cue fixes
- Added helpful dialogue to towns regarding random encounter
Version 2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3187491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update