Version 2.1



- Fixed potential softlock in Crimson Keep

- Changed weakness icons for consistency with skills

- Mid-game boss fights rebalanced

- Adjustments for some armor set bonuses

- Balance adjustments for offensive Celestial Arts

- Changed layout of Azure Kingdom puzzles to reduce noise

- Added new items, synthesize menu, and hint menu to Azure Kingdom "shop"

- Music cue fixes

- Added helpful dialogue to towns regarding random encounter