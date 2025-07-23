 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Version 2.1

- Fixed potential softlock in Crimson Keep
- Changed weakness icons for consistency with skills
- Mid-game boss fights rebalanced
- Adjustments for some armor set bonuses
- Balance adjustments for offensive Celestial Arts
- Changed layout of Azure Kingdom puzzles to reduce noise
- Added new items, synthesize menu, and hint menu to Azure Kingdom "shop"
- Music cue fixes
- Added helpful dialogue to towns regarding random encounter

