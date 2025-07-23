Cosmetics are finally here! As well as some much needed bugfixes and an editor upgrade.
Full Changelog:
New Additions
Added Cosmetics! Go to the "Character Customization" Screen on the main menu to apply different looks to your shapes. Consider this a sort of experiment, where new cosmetics will be added in the future, and will probably be given as rewards for achievements such as completing the campaign or getting a good time in a level or something.
Changes
The editor object select now has two columns. This allows for twice the amount of objects to be shown at once, making the list much more organized and less tedious to navigate.
Players now flash red when taking damage. This should work in multiplayer, although that hasn't been tested yet. Please feel free to report any bugs in the Discord server.
Bugfixes
The Appearing Block no longer kills you when it disappears and you touch it... :)
Changed files in this update