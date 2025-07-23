 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333902 Edited 23 July 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cosmetics are finally here! As well as some much needed bugfixes and an editor upgrade.

Full Changelog:

New Additions

  • Added Cosmetics! Go to the "Character Customization" Screen on the main menu to apply different looks to your shapes. Consider this a sort of experiment, where new cosmetics will be added in the future, and will probably be given as rewards for achievements such as completing the campaign or getting a good time in a level or something.



Changes

  • The editor object select now has two columns. This allows for twice the amount of objects to be shown at once, making the list much more organized and less tedious to navigate.

  • Players now flash red when taking damage. This should work in multiplayer, although that hasn't been tested yet. Please feel free to report any bugs in the Discord server.



Bugfixes

  • The Appearing Block no longer kills you when it disappears and you touch it... :)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2981581
macOS English Depot 2981582
