Dear players,

We’ve just released Update 1.0.1, addressing several issues reported after launch:

Fixed:

Dying right after completing the sword caused it to malfunction.

Clicking the exit door of the final maze repeatedly and too quickly could block item interaction.

In one of the dreams, climbing on certain boxes could prevent the player from moving.

Some text spacing adjustments were made.

As you play FoMO, if you encounter any bugs, issues, or simply want to share feedback with us, please let us know in the Steam discussions.

See you all again soon — we hope you’re enjoying the game!

FoMO Dev Team