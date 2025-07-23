New:
- Added the content for unlocking the Mafioso pack and the first free pack starting July 24 at 9:00 PST.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue with the still and other containers that could not accept more ingredients after some time. Please note that we are aware that other issues are present for the still and will work to fix those shortly.
- Fixed a bug in multiplayer where the grinder became invisible if it was placed as a furniture by the other player.
- Partial fix of an issue where the mold for the soap was overly sensitive to spilling liquids. The fix is not complete as a deeper refactor of our spilling mechanic needs to be worked on in order to have a better solution. We felt that providing a quick partial fix was better than nothing.
- Fixed various issues in the backend relating to cloud authentication of the users and when sending player data to the servers. Please note we still see some problems that need to be addressed here and we are working on it.
- Fixed a rendering issue where the neck of the chicken avatars was Z-fighting with the clothes.
- Improved the cosmetic sets video loops and some issues regarding UI icons in the customization area of the Hideout.
- Fixed some various exceptions that could happen in different scenario without impacting the user experience in order to help us narrow down the cause of the larger issues.
