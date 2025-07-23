I am aware that not everyone will agree with this change, but I firmly believe that it is necessary, for the following reasons:
- Placing sectors next to each other makes it far easier to see where the player should go next. Historically, some players have experienced difficulty figuring out where to go early on in their campaigns.
- Only being launch to adjacent preset sectors (as opposed to halfway across the planet) makes logical sense, and aligns them with the mechanics of procedurally generated sectors.
- Having most sectors close to each other makes it far easier to see all the territory one has captured.
Note that this rework is not complete. There are plans to add special hand-made sectors on the far side of Serpulo, among other things. The Erekir campaign will also need a similar rework in the future.
Detailed changelog:
- Complete reorganization of Serpulo campaign layout and sector tech tree; preset sectors are now adjacent
- Made sector icons show up on map
- Moved procedural attack sector positions
- Made dark areas of Serpulo emit light based on player/enemy structure presence (note: you must enter a sector in order for its light coverage to update)
- Made procedural sectors on Serpulo now require a Foundation core to prevent sequence breaking
- Added unfinished enemy base sectors to the far side of Serpulo these are currently procedural nonsense, but will be replaced with user-made maps in a future update
- Made "select all units" ignore Mono units
- Added support for multiple unit stances at once
- Added support for specifying multiple ores to mine for units
- Made enemy wave AI detect and avoid unit clogs in certain situations
- Made the editor display a more accurate version of the map
- Added new metal tiles for future Serpulo maps
- Added colored floor/wall blocks for custom maps
- Added character overlay tiles
- Added an achievement for killing a unit with a mass driver bolt
- Added a setting for detaching the camera
- Added a key for toggling unit debug hitboxes
- Added a rule for filling the core with items
- Reduced damage of Arc against shields
- Reduced flying unit crash damage by 50%, and wreck health by 75%
- Made mass driver bullet damage/explosiveness depend on items carried
- Various balancing adjustments to make payload distribution more viable on Erekir
- Made Quell missiles temporarily invincible
- Fixed miner units sometimes searching for ores far away from the core
- Fixed a freeze caused by broken logic spawning explosions
- Fixed installs of multiple mods causing a redundant dependency dialog to appear
- Fixed legged units drowning due to incorrect pathfinding
- Fixed research button not being clickable on some devices
- Fixed visual discontinuity line on Serpulo (and modded planets)
- Made the server list cache itself as a file in case of unstable network conditions
- Added selection of attack wave spawn position by commanding cores in editor
- Made logic-controlled units unselectable again
- Made tileable logic displays have an offset to account for the frame, similarly to standard displays
- Added support for reading characters from strings and message blocks in logic
- Added support for reading/writing to canvas blocks in logic
- Added 'select' (ternary) logic operation
- Made text align a constant variable instead of static instruction field
