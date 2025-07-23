Placing sectors next to each other makes it far easier to see where the player should go next. Historically, some players have experienced difficulty figuring out where to go early on in their campaigns.



Only being launch to adjacent preset sectors (as opposed to halfway across the planet) makes logical sense, and aligns them with the mechanics of procedurally generated sectors.



Having most sectors close to each other makes it far easier to see all the territory one has captured.



Complete reorganization of Serpulo campaign layout and sector tech tree; preset sectors are now adjacent



Made sector icons show up on map



Moved procedural attack sector positions



Made dark areas of Serpulo emit light based on player/enemy structure presence (note: you must enter a sector in order for its light coverage to update)



Made procedural sectors on Serpulo now require a Foundation core to prevent sequence breaking



Added unfinished enemy base sectors to the far side of Serpulo these are currently procedural nonsense, but will be replaced with user-made maps in a future update



Made "select all units" ignore Mono units



Added support for multiple unit stances at once



Added support for specifying multiple ores to mine for units



Made enemy wave AI detect and avoid unit clogs in certain situations



Made the editor display a more accurate version of the map



Added new metal tiles for future Serpulo maps



Added colored floor/wall blocks for custom maps



Added character overlay tiles



Added an achievement for killing a unit with a mass driver bolt



Added a setting for detaching the camera



Added a key for toggling unit debug hitboxes



Added a rule for filling the core with items



Reduced damage of Arc against shields



Reduced flying unit crash damage by 50%, and wreck health by 75%



Made mass driver bullet damage/explosiveness depend on items carried



Various balancing adjustments to make payload distribution more viable on Erekir



Made Quell missiles temporarily invincible



Fixed miner units sometimes searching for ores far away from the core



Fixed a freeze caused by broken logic spawning explosions



Fixed installs of multiple mods causing a redundant dependency dialog to appear



Fixed legged units drowning due to incorrect pathfinding



Fixed research button not being clickable on some devices



Fixed visual discontinuity line on Serpulo (and modded planets)



Made the server list cache itself as a file in case of unstable network conditions



Added selection of attack wave spawn position by commanding cores in editor



Made logic-controlled units unselectable again



Made tileable logic displays have an offset to account for the frame, similarly to standard displays



Added support for reading characters from strings and message blocks in logic



Added support for reading/writing to canvas blocks in logic



Added 'select' (ternary) logic operation



Made text align a constant variable instead of static instruction field



The highlight of this build is the re-structuring of Serpulo sectors to align with their position in the tech tree. Instead of jumping to random positions all over the planet, you will be gradually expanding your territory, starting from Ground Zero. Any previous 'preset' sector saves should be migrated to their new positions on the map.I am aware that not everyone will agree with this change, but I firmly believe that it is necessary, for the following reasons:Note that this rework is not complete. There are plans to add special hand-made sectors on the far side of Serpulo, among other things. The Erekir campaign will also need a similar rework in the future.Detailed changelog: