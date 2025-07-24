In today's update we've upgraded the Unity Engine version and fixed the "Oooo Shiny" achievement that wasn't unlocking.
Changelog
Changed
- Upgraded Unity Engine version
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the "Oooo Shiny" achievement wasn't unlocking after opening a Legendary Mystery Box.
CommunityThank you for playing MergeCrafter!
Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!
Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter
Changed files in this update