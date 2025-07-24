 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19333808 Edited 24 July 2025 – 18:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

In today's update we've upgraded the Unity Engine version and fixed the "Oooo Shiny" achievement that wasn't unlocking.


Changelog

Changed

  • Upgraded Unity Engine version

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the "Oooo Shiny" achievement wasn't unlocking after opening a Legendary Mystery Box.


Community

Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!

Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!

Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter

