Changelog

Changed

Upgraded Unity Engine version



Fixes

Fixed an issue where the "Oooo Shiny" achievement wasn't unlocking after opening a Legendary Mystery Box.



Community

Hey everyone!In today's update we've upgraded the Unity Engine version and fixed the "Oooo Shiny" achievement that wasn't unlocking.Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!