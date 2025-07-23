 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19333784 Edited 23 July 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⭐ Fields of Mistria v0.14.1 Patch

We have released a patch to fix a few higher-priority and miscellaneous bugs introduced in the v0.14.0 version of the game. Thank you for bringing these issues to our attention so we were able to fix them quickly 💛

You can use the following forms to submit your own reports:

🐛 Bug Report Form

📝 General Feedback Form

Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!

0.14.1 Patch Notes:

\[Highlights]

  • 🌼 The tooltip on seeds has been restored to display all intended information.

  • 🌼 The ability to navigate to other pages at Darcy’s Stall, Hayden’s Shop, and any Store menus that have 2 pages in them has been restored to function as intended.

  • The journal now displays “Best Friend” instead of “Single” if the player has chosen an NPC's “Best Friend” route during their 8 Heart Event, further clarifying the current status within that menu.

  • An interact bubble has been added to the Harvest Festival Feast Table and Pumpkin Patch sign to further clarify that these are interactable locations.

  • 🌼Fixed a bug where Adeline's romantic status could sometimes switch from "Dating" to "Best Friends" after Eiland's 8 Heart Event. Note: If, after updating to 0.14.1, Adeline remains on the "Best Friend" route (listed in the Journal) despite choosing the "Dating" route in her 8 Heart Event, please load a previous Save File from before Eiland's 8 Heart Event to reset Adeline's route.

\[Updates]

✨ QOL

  • Improved furniture and sapling preview placement UX.

  • 🌼Requests will more reliably appear on the Request Board if valid requests are available.

💛 NPCs

  • 🌼Wheedle’s Likes have been updated to correct a duplicate liked item.

  • Balor’s 8 Heart Event letter name has been updated, and his quest objective has been clarified.

  • 🌼Dialogue typos have been corrected.

\[Bug Fixes]

🎮 Gameplay

  • 🌼Water Sprite Statues in greenhouses now work as intended if the player leaves while they are activated and/or if it is raining or snowing.

  • 🌼Players can no longer attend the Shooting Star Festival with an NPC on the evening of the Harvest Festival.

  • 🌼Players can no longer obtain a Shooting Star Date Photo Card before Dating an NPC.

  • 🌼The Shooting Star Festival scene no longer interrupts Celine’s 8 Heart Event if players trigger it on Summer 28.

  • 🌼Fixed NPCs from reverting to lower-level heart dialogue for one in-game day after loading.

  • 🌼Merri no longer sells Craft Decor Set items and recipes. The recipes are now available to purchase at Balor’s Wagon as intended.

  • 🌼Mist Spots no longer respawn if the player exits and reenters the map.

  • 🌼Animals no longer eat the food in their troughs before 10am.

  • 🌼The “Upgrade the Carpenter’s Shop” questline now correctly appears at renown lvl 70 when all other upgrade questlines have been completed, including the new Saturday Market upgrade.

🎨 Art & Visuals

  • 🌼Purple Saplings can no longer jump into the void.

🖥️ UI

  • 🌼Letters now address the player by their correct name, rather than referring to them as the placeholder name “Ari”.

  • 🌼The Inventory Management controls page in Storage menus now displays “Pick Up One”.

  • 🌼Players can no longer swap armor into the incorrect slots.

  • 🌼Hayden and Olric’s portraits now display correctly during one of their group conversations.

❌ Crash Fixes

  • 🌼Hitting E while holding a Clod Bomb no longer crashes the game. Note: Clod Bombs are thrown using G - the Throw Item control.

  • 🌼Obtaining a Shooting Star Date Photo Card while the player's inventory is full no longer crashes the game.

  • 🌼Updating a save file where the player has a status effect applied no longer crashes the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2142791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link