⭐ Fields of Mistria v0.14.1 Patch

We have released a patch to fix a few higher-priority and miscellaneous bugs introduced in the v0.14.0 version of the game. Thank you for bringing these issues to our attention so we were able to fix them quickly 💛

You can use the following forms to submit your own reports:

🐛 Bug Report Form

📝 General Feedback Form

Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!

0.14.1 Patch Notes:

\[Highlights]

🌼 The tooltip on seeds has been restored to display all intended information.

🌼 The ability to navigate to other pages at Darcy’s Stall, Hayden’s Shop, and any Store menus that have 2 pages in them has been restored to function as intended.

The journal now displays “Best Friend” instead of “Single” if the player has chosen an NPC's “Best Friend” route during their 8 Heart Event, further clarifying the current status within that menu.

An interact bubble has been added to the Harvest Festival Feast Table and Pumpkin Patch sign to further clarify that these are interactable locations.

🌼Fixed a bug where Adeline's romantic status could sometimes switch from "Dating" to "Best Friends" after Eiland's 8 Heart Event. Note: If, after updating to 0.14.1, Adeline remains on the "Best Friend" route (listed in the Journal) despite choosing the "Dating" route in her 8 Heart Event, please load a previous Save File from before Eiland's 8 Heart Event to reset Adeline's route.

\[Updates]

✨ QOL

Improved furniture and sapling preview placement UX.

🌼Requests will more reliably appear on the Request Board if valid requests are available.

💛 NPCs

🌼 Wheedle’s Likes have been updated to correct a duplicate liked item.

Balor’s 8 Heart Event letter name has been updated, and his quest objective has been clarified.

🌼Dialogue typos have been corrected.

\[Bug Fixes]

🎮 Gameplay

🌼 Water Sprite Statues in greenhouses now work as intended if the player leaves while they are activated and/or if it is raining or snowing.

🌼 Players can no longer attend the Shooting Star Festival with an NPC on the evening of the Harvest Festival.

🌼 Players can no longer obtain a Shooting Star Date Photo Card before Dating an NPC.

🌼 The Shooting Star Festival scene no longer interrupts Celine’s 8 Heart Event if players trigger it on Summer 28.

🌼 Fixed NPCs from reverting to lower-level heart dialogue for one in-game day after loading.

🌼 Merri no longer sells Craft Decor Set items and recipes. The recipes are now available to purchase at Balor’s Wagon as intended.

🌼 Mist Spots no longer respawn if the player exits and reenters the map.

🌼 Animals no longer eat the food in their troughs before 10am.

🌼The “Upgrade the Carpenter’s Shop” questline now correctly appears at renown lvl 70 when all other upgrade questlines have been completed, including the new Saturday Market upgrade.

🎨 Art & Visuals

🌼Purple Saplings can no longer jump into the void.

🖥️ UI

🌼 Letters now address the player by their correct name, rather than referring to them as the placeholder name “Ari”.

🌼 The Inventory Management controls page in Storage menus now displays “Pick Up One”.

🌼 Players can no longer swap armor into the incorrect slots.

🌼Hayden and Olric’s portraits now display correctly during one of their group conversations.

❌ Crash Fixes