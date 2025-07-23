Hotfix 0.99.07
- Fixed a critical crash caused by dismantling buildings.
Hotfix 0.99.08
- Fixed an issue where colonists could become stuck.
- Fixed a bug where storage would lock itself and refuse to distribute resources via conveyors.
- Fixed outpost power generation bug that caused total power loss.
- Fixed an issue where colonists could teleport into walls.
Hotfix 0.99.09
- Fixed power-related issues in outposts - this patch should resolve all known problems.
- Fixed incorrect tooltip information in the outpost module selection window.
- Fixed resource display inconsistencies in the Route Selection UI.
Patch 0.99.10
Interface Changes
- Fixed filter behavior on the Contracts screen.
- Fixed the display of effects in tooltips when upgrading outpost buildings.
- Moved the “Fill Order” and “Clear Order” buttons in the contract UI.
- Added tooltips showing buying and selling prices for resources.
Balance Changes
- Increased faction reputation gain from contract completion (4% → 5%).
- Slightly reduced CPU scaling from total drones count.
- Music Box now requires research to unlock (new saves only).
- Adjusted starting science points based on difficulty level.
- Moved Data Processing Node in the research tree — now follows Large CPU Data Center.
- Reduced upgrade cost for Large Hydroponic Farms (first upgrade 55000->45000, second upgrade 145000->115000).
- Slightly reduced the cost of the Territory Probe (Composites: 3 → 2).
- Reduced outpost construction cost (Modular Frames: 70 → 50).
- Reduced Helium-3 Extractor construction cost (Modular Frames: 40 → 30).
- Rebalanced early-game contracts with improved faction reputation rewards.
- Increased rewards for some contracts.
