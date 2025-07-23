 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 0.99.07

  • Fixed a critical crash caused by dismantling buildings.


Hotfix 0.99.08

  • Fixed an issue where colonists could become stuck.
  • Fixed a bug where storage would lock itself and refuse to distribute resources via conveyors.
  • Fixed outpost power generation bug that caused total power loss.
  • Fixed an issue where colonists could teleport into walls.


Hotfix 0.99.09

  • Fixed power-related issues in outposts - this patch should resolve all known problems.
  • Fixed incorrect tooltip information in the outpost module selection window.
  • Fixed resource display inconsistencies in the Route Selection UI.


Patch 0.99.10

Interface Changes

  • Fixed filter behavior on the Contracts screen.
  • Fixed the display of effects in tooltips when upgrading outpost buildings.
  • Moved the “Fill Order” and “Clear Order” buttons in the contract UI.
  • Added tooltips showing buying and selling prices for resources.


Balance Changes

  • Increased faction reputation gain from contract completion (4% → 5%).
  • Slightly reduced CPU scaling from total drones count.
  • Music Box now requires research to unlock (new saves only).
  • Adjusted starting science points based on difficulty level.
  • Moved Data Processing Node in the research tree — now follows Large CPU Data Center.
  • Reduced upgrade cost for Large Hydroponic Farms (first upgrade 55000->45000, second upgrade 145000->115000).
  • Slightly reduced the cost of the Territory Probe (Composites: 3 → 2).
  • Reduced outpost construction cost (Modular Frames: 70 → 50).
  • Reduced Helium-3 Extractor construction cost (Modular Frames: 40 → 30).
  • Rebalanced early-game contracts with improved faction reputation rewards.
  • Increased rewards for some contracts.



