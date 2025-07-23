Main Branch 1.0.78921 Release 2025-07-23
Headline Changes
Added support for Multiple Victories and Succession Games
Custom Map Overlay added, Overlay and Map Pin UI improvements
AI improvements
Design
Multiple Victory support
On achieving a Double, Points or Ambition victory, players will be prompted to either accept victory or try to pursue another victory condition
While pursuing additional victories, defeat can still occur if another player satisfies a victory condition
Multiple victories are tracked in the Hall of Fame
Succession game support
Added 'Send to Player' option to in-game menu for Single Player games
This is designed to support Succession games and can also be used generally for sharing saves
Select a friend from the dropdown or enter their platform ID
Games will appear on both the sender and recipients Current Games list on the main menu
The Current Games entry will be deleted automatically after the recipient loads the game and can be manually deleted in Host Controls by both parties
Other design changes
Religious improvements may now be adjacent to improvements of different religions
Launch Offensive now gives the unit and leader 20 XP
Events can no longer end a war with a tribe that has a player ally
Resources added during the game (events or other bonuses) can now be placed adjacent to resources of different types
Holy site legitimacy events are now guaranteed to trigger on improvement completion
Distant raid probabilities are now based on each player's Prosperity rather than global Tribe Level
Gadarat's Subjugator trait spawns worker at cleared site rather than capital (Wonders and Dynasties)
Akhenaten can build Altar of the Aten improvements which spread Atenism, a new unique religion for this dynasty. Disciple bonuses removed. (Wonders and Dynasties)
Nebuchadnezzar I's brother now recognized as Royal (Wonders and Dynasties)
Occurrences no longer change or remove existing resources, or add resources to improved tiles unless the existing improvement matches the new resource (Wrath of Gods)
Occurrences no longer add vegetation to tiles with resources that don't allow that vegetation (Wrath of Gods)
Added goal Declare War on Tribes Three Times to the Wrath of Gods scenario
Programming
Enabled cloud games on test builds
AI attack and retreat tweaks
Added some AI flexibility in still getting kills when an attack doesn't go as predicted
AI is a little more careful with sacrificing its good units
AI is less eager to buy tiles
AI makes truce with other AI more easily when it detects a stalemate
Adjusted the target number of units for the AI
AI places more value on walls after reaching its unit target
AI now tries to explore rival territory, if possible, to reveal cities
Decoupled subject picking from events
Missions now take an arbitrary list of subjects and relations
UI
Custom Map Overlay added, giving a lot more flexibility in what is shown on a map overlay
Map pins can now be added and removed using a grid of icons from the Overlay Customizer
Map pin UI improvements
Map Overlays can now be locked with right click
Added option to set default map overlay
Added option Advanced Help Text. Some tooltip information is removed when this option is not enabled
Event triggers are now displayed at the top of events where relevant
Added popup notifications for some bonuses (Diplomatic, Subjugator, King of Kings, Fickle Band)
Landmark discovery popups no longer shown when starting an alliance
Cloud games that were last played on a different version will be greyed out with a warning. Use Ctrl+click to load a game from an earlier version. Saves from later version cannot be loaded
Added starting characters to SP setup stats screen
Added support for cycling through occurrence tiles on click
Added turns of/since conflict to player and tribe tooltips
Mission subject info now shown in Encyclopedia
Up/Down arrows cycle through encyclopedia entries
Added yellow warning text to specialist "replaces" text
Added visual flood effect for extreme Iteru flooding in Pharaohs of the Nile campaign
Added Governor Project reminder category for religious dissent (Sacred and Profane)
Added custom helptext for Ebbing Sea occurrence (Wrath of Gods)
Bugs Fixed
Fixed yield previews getting stuck
Fixed bug that could cause games to fail to start after selecting Learn to Play scenarios
Fixed map generation for games with 2 human teams where the middle of the map is not suitable for player starts (e.g. Hardwood Forest)
Fixed border expansions sometimes including urban tiles that belong to other city sites
Fixed free improvement UI not triggering when completing Jebel Barkal
Fixed free improvement UI not showing dynamic improvement text (i.e leader name on Stele)
Fixed data issue with some tile status text
Fixed succession list character links showing effects of being a leader instead of current character effects
Fixed empty categories in cloud emails
Fixed project net yield bug
Fixed MP setup spacing and text wrapping issues
Fixed rout preview sometimes being shown incorrectly
Fixed Caravans consuming orders when they cannot move
Fixed subject matching for characters in eventlinks
Fixed Road To overlay not clearing after selecting tile
Fixed some parts of the research UI sometimes being uninteractable
Fixed note map pings
Fixed AI build choices not respecting the Guilds law
Fixed selected city widget not being interactable
Fixed tribal units not getting allied territory water movement bonus
Fixed toggle sizing on some resolutions
Fixed Event Browser not using full screen
Fixed Encyclopedia errors
Fixed anarchy road building bug
Fixed Lose a City goal not completing when losing a city due to an event
Fixed ship harvest helptext showing xp is gained from harvesting
Fixed player count not resetting when switching from premade to random map
Fixed units counterattacking when they could not have targeted the attacking unit on their own turn
Fixed AI trying to start a Caravan mission over and over when it's not possible
Fixed heir sometimes getting auto-married instead of getting a marriage offer
Fixed portrait loading error when toggling mods in SP setup
Fixed custom nicknames for leaders not being applied from events
Fixed chat and pings not working when not your turn in network MP games
Fixed players not being able to act after ending their turn when still their their teams turn with Strict (Teams) turn style active
Fixed AI behavior for congested battlefields
Fixed issues when removing tile visual effects, which were causing problems in the Pharaohs of the Nile scenarios
Fixed Pharaohs of the Niles scenario 1 undo back over army deployment
Fixed minor victory broken link in Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 6
Fixed bug that could cause turns to be skipped in the Wrath of Gods scenario
Fixed Occurrence effects applying multiple times to cities (Wrath of Gods)
Fixed Occurrence overlay sometimes not clearing (Wrath of Gods)
Fixed Occurrence terrain change notifications appearing for out of bounds tiles (Wrath of Gods)
Fixed mod upload error
Mod browser and upload page fixes
Text and event fixes
