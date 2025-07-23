Added support for Multiple Victories and Succession Games

Multiple Victory support

Multiple victories are tracked in the Hall of Fame

While pursuing additional victories, defeat can still occur if another player satisfies a victory condition

On achieving a Double, Points or Ambition victory, players will be prompted to either accept victory or try to pursue another victory condition

Succession game support

The Current Games entry will be deleted automatically after the recipient loads the game and can be manually deleted in Host Controls by both parties

Games will appear on both the sender and recipients Current Games list on the main menu

Select a friend from the dropdown or enter their platform ID

This is designed to support Succession games and can also be used generally for sharing saves

Added 'Send to Player' option to in-game menu for Single Player games

Other design changes

Added goal Declare War on Tribes Three Times to the Wrath of Gods scenario

Occurrences no longer add vegetation to tiles with resources that don't allow that vegetation (Wrath of Gods)

Occurrences no longer change or remove existing resources, or add resources to improved tiles unless the existing improvement matches the new resource (Wrath of Gods)

Nebuchadnezzar I's brother now recognized as Royal (Wonders and Dynasties)

Akhenaten can build Altar of the Aten improvements which spread Atenism, a new unique religion for this dynasty. Disciple bonuses removed. (Wonders and Dynasties)

Gadarat's Subjugator trait spawns worker at cleared site rather than capital (Wonders and Dynasties)

Distant raid probabilities are now based on each player's Prosperity rather than global Tribe Level

Holy site legitimacy events are now guaranteed to trigger on improvement completion

Resources added during the game (events or other bonuses) can now be placed adjacent to resources of different types

Events can no longer end a war with a tribe that has a player ally

Launch Offensive now gives the unit and leader 20 XP

Religious improvements may now be adjacent to improvements of different religions

Missions now take an arbitrary list of subjects and relations

AI now tries to explore rival territory, if possible, to reveal cities

AI places more value on walls after reaching its unit target

Adjusted the target number of units for the AI

AI makes truce with other AI more easily when it detects a stalemate

AI is less eager to buy tiles

AI is a little more careful with sacrificing its good units

Added some AI flexibility in still getting kills when an attack doesn't go as predicted

Added custom helptext for Ebbing Sea occurrence (Wrath of Gods)

Added Governor Project reminder category for religious dissent (Sacred and Profane)

Added visual flood effect for extreme Iteru flooding in Pharaohs of the Nile campaign

Mission subject info now shown in Encyclopedia

Added turns of/since conflict to player and tribe tooltips

Added support for cycling through occurrence tiles on click

Cloud games that were last played on a different version will be greyed out with a warning. Use Ctrl+click to load a game from an earlier version. Saves from later version cannot be loaded

Landmark discovery popups no longer shown when starting an alliance

Added popup notifications for some bonuses (Diplomatic, Subjugator, King of Kings, Fickle Band)

Event triggers are now displayed at the top of events where relevant

Added option Advanced Help Text. Some tooltip information is removed when this option is not enabled

Map Overlays can now be locked with right click

Map pins can now be added and removed using a grid of icons from the Overlay Customizer

Custom Map Overlay added, giving a lot more flexibility in what is shown on a map overlay

Fixed yield previews getting stuck

Fixed bug that could cause games to fail to start after selecting Learn to Play scenarios

Fixed map generation for games with 2 human teams where the middle of the map is not suitable for player starts (e.g. Hardwood Forest)

Fixed border expansions sometimes including urban tiles that belong to other city sites

Fixed free improvement UI not triggering when completing Jebel Barkal

Fixed free improvement UI not showing dynamic improvement text (i.e leader name on Stele)

Fixed data issue with some tile status text

Fixed succession list character links showing effects of being a leader instead of current character effects

Fixed empty categories in cloud emails

Fixed project net yield bug

Fixed MP setup spacing and text wrapping issues

Fixed rout preview sometimes being shown incorrectly

Fixed Caravans consuming orders when they cannot move

Fixed subject matching for characters in eventlinks

Fixed Road To overlay not clearing after selecting tile

Fixed some parts of the research UI sometimes being uninteractable

Fixed note map pings

Fixed AI build choices not respecting the Guilds law

Fixed selected city widget not being interactable

Fixed tribal units not getting allied territory water movement bonus

Fixed toggle sizing on some resolutions

Fixed Event Browser not using full screen

Fixed Encyclopedia errors

Fixed anarchy road building bug

Fixed Lose a City goal not completing when losing a city due to an event

Fixed ship harvest helptext showing xp is gained from harvesting

Fixed player count not resetting when switching from premade to random map

Fixed units counterattacking when they could not have targeted the attacking unit on their own turn

Fixed AI trying to start a Caravan mission over and over when it's not possible

Fixed heir sometimes getting auto-married instead of getting a marriage offer

Fixed portrait loading error when toggling mods in SP setup

Fixed custom nicknames for leaders not being applied from events

Fixed chat and pings not working when not your turn in network MP games

Fixed players not being able to act after ending their turn when still their their teams turn with Strict (Teams) turn style active

Fixed AI behavior for congested battlefields

Fixed issues when removing tile visual effects, which were causing problems in the Pharaohs of the Nile scenarios

Fixed Pharaohs of the Niles scenario 1 undo back over army deployment

Fixed minor victory broken link in Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 6

Fixed bug that could cause turns to be skipped in the Wrath of Gods scenario

Fixed Occurrence effects applying multiple times to cities (Wrath of Gods)

Fixed Occurrence overlay sometimes not clearing (Wrath of Gods)

Fixed Occurrence terrain change notifications appearing for out of bounds tiles (Wrath of Gods)

Fixed mod upload error

Mod browser and upload page fixes