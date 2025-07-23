 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333606 Edited 23 July 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Branch 1.0.78921 Release 2025-07-23

Headline Changes

  • Added support for Multiple Victories and Succession Games

  • Custom Map Overlay added, Overlay and Map Pin UI improvements

  • AI improvements

Design

Multiple Victory support

  • On achieving a Double, Points or Ambition victory, players will be prompted to either accept victory or try to pursue another victory condition

  • While pursuing additional victories, defeat can still occur if another player satisfies a victory condition

  • Multiple victories are tracked in the Hall of Fame

Succession game support

  • Added 'Send to Player' option to in-game menu for Single Player games

  • This is designed to support Succession games and can also be used generally for sharing saves

  • Select a friend from the dropdown or enter their platform ID

  • Games will appear on both the sender and recipients Current Games list on the main menu

  • The Current Games entry will be deleted automatically after the recipient loads the game and can be manually deleted in Host Controls by both parties

Other design changes

  • Religious improvements may now be adjacent to improvements of different religions

  • Launch Offensive now gives the unit and leader 20 XP

  • Events can no longer end a war with a tribe that has a player ally

  • Resources added during the game (events or other bonuses) can now be placed adjacent to resources of different types

  • Holy site legitimacy events are now guaranteed to trigger on improvement completion

  • Distant raid probabilities are now based on each player's Prosperity rather than global Tribe Level

  • Gadarat's Subjugator trait spawns worker at cleared site rather than capital (Wonders and Dynasties)

  • Akhenaten can build Altar of the Aten improvements which spread Atenism, a new unique religion for this dynasty. Disciple bonuses removed. (Wonders and Dynasties)

  • Nebuchadnezzar I's brother now recognized as Royal (Wonders and Dynasties)

  • Occurrences no longer change or remove existing resources, or add resources to improved tiles unless the existing improvement matches the new resource (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences no longer add vegetation to tiles with resources that don't allow that vegetation (Wrath of Gods)

  • Added goal Declare War on Tribes Three Times to the Wrath of Gods scenario

Programming

  • Enabled cloud games on test builds

  • AI attack and retreat tweaks

  • Added some AI flexibility in still getting kills when an attack doesn't go as predicted

  • AI is a little more careful with sacrificing its good units

  • AI is less eager to buy tiles

  • AI makes truce with other AI more easily when it detects a stalemate

  • Adjusted the target number of units for the AI

  • AI places more value on walls after reaching its unit target

  • AI now tries to explore rival territory, if possible, to reveal cities

  • Decoupled subject picking from events

  • Missions now take an arbitrary list of subjects and relations

UI

  • Custom Map Overlay added, giving a lot more flexibility in what is shown on a map overlay

  • Map pins can now be added and removed using a grid of icons from the Overlay Customizer

  • Map pin UI improvements

  • Map Overlays can now be locked with right click

  • Added option to set default map overlay

  • Added option Advanced Help Text. Some tooltip information is removed when this option is not enabled

  • Event triggers are now displayed at the top of events where relevant

  • Added popup notifications for some bonuses (Diplomatic, Subjugator, King of Kings, Fickle Band)

  • Landmark discovery popups no longer shown when starting an alliance

  • Cloud games that were last played on a different version will be greyed out with a warning. Use Ctrl+click to load a game from an earlier version. Saves from later version cannot be loaded

  • Added starting characters to SP setup stats screen

  • Added support for cycling through occurrence tiles on click

  • Added turns of/since conflict to player and tribe tooltips

  • Mission subject info now shown in Encyclopedia

  • Up/Down arrows cycle through encyclopedia entries

  • Added yellow warning text to specialist "replaces" text

  • Added visual flood effect for extreme Iteru flooding in Pharaohs of the Nile campaign

  • Added Governor Project reminder category for religious dissent (Sacred and Profane)

  • Added custom helptext for Ebbing Sea occurrence (Wrath of Gods)

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed yield previews getting stuck

  • Fixed bug that could cause games to fail to start after selecting Learn to Play scenarios

  • Fixed map generation for games with 2 human teams where the middle of the map is not suitable for player starts (e.g. Hardwood Forest)

  • Fixed border expansions sometimes including urban tiles that belong to other city sites

  • Fixed free improvement UI not triggering when completing Jebel Barkal

  • Fixed free improvement UI not showing dynamic improvement text (i.e leader name on Stele)

  • Fixed data issue with some tile status text

  • Fixed succession list character links showing effects of being a leader instead of current character effects

  • Fixed empty categories in cloud emails

  • Fixed project net yield bug

  • Fixed MP setup spacing and text wrapping issues

  • Fixed rout preview sometimes being shown incorrectly

  • Fixed Caravans consuming orders when they cannot move

  • Fixed subject matching for characters in eventlinks

  • Fixed Road To overlay not clearing after selecting tile

  • Fixed some parts of the research UI sometimes being uninteractable

  • Fixed note map pings

  • Fixed AI build choices not respecting the Guilds law

  • Fixed selected city widget not being interactable

  • Fixed tribal units not getting allied territory water movement bonus

  • Fixed toggle sizing on some resolutions

  • Fixed Event Browser not using full screen

  • Fixed Encyclopedia errors

  • Fixed anarchy road building bug

  • Fixed Lose a City goal not completing when losing a city due to an event

  • Fixed ship harvest helptext showing xp is gained from harvesting

  • Fixed player count not resetting when switching from premade to random map

  • Fixed units counterattacking when they could not have targeted the attacking unit on their own turn

  • Fixed AI trying to start a Caravan mission over and over when it's not possible

  • Fixed heir sometimes getting auto-married instead of getting a marriage offer

  • Fixed portrait loading error when toggling mods in SP setup

  • Fixed custom nicknames for leaders not being applied from events

  • Fixed chat and pings not working when not your turn in network MP games

  • Fixed players not being able to act after ending their turn when still their their teams turn with Strict (Teams) turn style active

  • Fixed AI behavior for congested battlefields

  • Fixed issues when removing tile visual effects, which were causing problems in the Pharaohs of the Nile scenarios

  • Fixed Pharaohs of the Niles scenario 1 undo back over army deployment

  • Fixed minor victory broken link in Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 6

  • Fixed bug that could cause turns to be skipped in the Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Fixed Occurrence effects applying multiple times to cities (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed Occurrence overlay sometimes not clearing (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed Occurrence terrain change notifications appearing for out of bounds tiles (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed mod upload error

  • Mod browser and upload page fixes

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

