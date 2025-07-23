Some more issues were found, including some super niche, but annoying crashes, so we're addressing them with haste.

Fixed a potential crash that could happen if you skipped some cutscenes with unique events (like acquiring items)

Fixed a potential crash that could happen when hovering around a unit with no items in their inventory.

Fixed issue where Bow Knight Avatar did not have the proper tags.

Fixed issue where one support chain could still be obtained if one of the units was dead.

Fixed issue where Cleo's Flight Swap targets wouldn't always reset each turn.

Fixed issue where some status effects still used placeholder special effects.

Fixed issue where some character portraits turned into the wrong unit when transformed into Tombstones.

Fixed trigger conditions for skills like Coco's Overexcited.

Fixed typo in one of Alivar's level up quotes.

Fixed typo in Leila and Cleo's support.

Fixed typo in one of Sawyer's promotion description.

Fixed unnecessary popup when claiming Victor's Hero Relic.

Fixed issue where the wrong song played in one version of Chapter 7's ending.