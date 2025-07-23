 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333587 Edited 23 July 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some more issues were found, including some super niche, but annoying crashes, so we're addressing them with haste.

Fixes

  • Fixed a potential crash that could happen if you skipped some cutscenes with unique events (like acquiring items)

  • Fixed a potential crash that could happen when hovering around a unit with no items in their inventory.

  • Fixed issue where Bow Knight Avatar did not have the proper tags.

  • Fixed issue where one support chain could still be obtained if one of the units was dead.

  • Fixed issue where Cleo's Flight Swap targets wouldn't always reset each turn.

  • Fixed issue where some status effects still used placeholder special effects.

  • Fixed issue where some character portraits turned into the wrong unit when transformed into Tombstones.

  • Fixed trigger conditions for skills like Coco's Overexcited.

  • Fixed typo in one of Alivar's level up quotes.

  • Fixed typo in Leila and Cleo's support.

  • Fixed typo in one of Sawyer's promotion description.

  • Fixed unnecessary popup when claiming Victor's Hero Relic.

  • Fixed issue where the wrong song played in one version of Chapter 7's ending.

  • Fixed issue where the wrong portrait was highlighted for a message in Ch8's intro.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!

Changed files in this update

