23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

It seems Nemesis has been busy...

Firstly, it appears that I broke the initial loading screen a while back, which led to random sound and texture loading issues for some of you.

Secondly, our Discord community member Anubscorpiak dug around in the official game files and found an unused asset—an asset I haven't even seen before!

All very mysterious, but here is a patch to fix the loading issues and give you a consolation bonus item!

Additions

  • Added an unreleased second variant of the Escargot plant.

Fixes

  • Fixed texture and sound effect loading issues leading to purple textures and high-pitched, screeching sound effects.

