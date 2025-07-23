It seems Nemesis has been busy...



Firstly, it appears that I broke the initial loading screen a while back, which led to random sound and texture loading issues for some of you.



Secondly, our Discord community member Anubscorpiak dug around in the official game files and found an unused asset—an asset I haven't even seen before!



All very mysterious, but here is a patch to fix the loading issues and give you a consolation bonus item!



Additions

Added an unreleased second variant of the Escargot plant.

Fixes