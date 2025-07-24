Gameplay
3D sound effects added
Improved sound in curves
Added sound when pantograph breaks
Fixed issues in locomotive electrical schemes
Added passing train sound
Fixed external camera randomly turning off
Custom wiper support: if wiper.dmd exists in the loco folder, it is used; otherwise, default
Custom wheelset support: simulator looks for WheelSet.dmd; if missing, uses default
Fixed frozen traffic wagons when deleted
Fixed save file placement issue
Simulator now applies 4GB patch automatically
Content
Updated VL80T model
Added custom pantograph to VL80T
Opening window added to VL80T
EPT in VL80T is available if ept.dmd is present in loco folder
Radiator grilles added for 2M62 and 2TE10U
Updated headlights for 2M62, 2TE10U and TEM18DM
Missing display frame added for TEM18DM module
Tools
Fixed Steam editor access — now available without a key
Route Editor
Fallback font loading from game if not found locally
Content Editor
Delete key support added
“Other” section added for manually uploading custom objects
Quick folder open button added
Improved list loading performance
Updated static section
Objects on the same track and within 100m now form chains
Position recalculation by distance (forward/back) added
New columns: object location, distance from previous, length (if traffic), center-to-center distance (if traffic)
Traffic Editor
Special traffic and autofill from base.ini added
Changed files in this update