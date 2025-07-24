 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19333557 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • 3D sound effects added


  • Improved sound in curves


  • Added sound when pantograph breaks


  • Fixed issues in locomotive electrical schemes


  • Added passing train sound


  • Fixed external camera randomly turning off


  • Custom wiper support: if wiper.dmd exists in the loco folder, it is used; otherwise, default


  • Custom wheelset support: simulator looks for WheelSet.dmd; if missing, uses default


  • Fixed frozen traffic wagons when deleted


  • Fixed save file placement issue


  • Simulator now applies 4GB patch automatically




Content

  • Updated VL80T model


  • Added custom pantograph to VL80T


  • Opening window added to VL80T


  • EPT in VL80T is available if ept.dmd is present in loco folder


  • Radiator grilles added for 2M62 and 2TE10U


  • Updated headlights for 2M62, 2TE10U and TEM18DM


  • Missing display frame added for TEM18DM module




Tools

  • Fixed Steam editor access — now available without a key




Route Editor

  • Fallback font loading from game if not found locally




Content Editor

  • Delete key support added


  • “Other” section added for manually uploading custom objects


  • Quick folder open button added


  • Improved list loading performance


  • Updated static section


  • Objects on the same track and within 100m now form chains


  • Position recalculation by distance (forward/back) added



  • New columns: object location, distance from previous, length (if traffic), center-to-center distance (if traffic)




Traffic Editor

  • Special traffic and autofill from base.ini added



Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3381121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link