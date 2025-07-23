Audio

Master Volume Fix:

Master volume slider now correctly adjusts all sound classes, ensuring consistent audio control across the entire game.

Gameplay & World Changes

Ore Spawn Pooling Fix :

Resolved a pooling issue that could cause ore nodes to fail spawning entirely in some areas. You should now see a much more consistent and satisfying amount of ores when digging.

Underground Object Air Holes :

World terrain now clears around key underground objects (like chests and gem clusters ) at runtime, creating air pockets to make them easier to discover and dig out.

New Stamina Ore Tiers:

Introduced three different tiers of Stamina Ore, each spawning at specific depths. These ores provide minor stamina boosts to help during deeper digging runs.

Performance & Stability

Low-End Machine Invoker Fix :

Fixed an issue where starting areas would not load fast enough on lower-end machines. World generation is now more responsive and reliable at spawn.

Auto Save Edit Lock (Multiplayer) :

Voxel edits are now temporarily disabled during Auto Save , preventing game freezes that could cause connection loss for clients. Auto Save is enabled by default (saves every 25 minutes). You can disable it in Settings if you prefer manual saves using the house computer or by quitting cleanly.



Final Notes

Thanks for continuing to dig in and sharing feedback. I'm doing everything I can to improve the experience each day, and there's more on the way. You all rock.