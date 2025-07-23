Hot Fixes:
Fixed streak appearing across screen when resetting sometimes
Fixed skid marks moving when changing reset positions
Fixed tires ballooning even when detached from vehicle
Fixed steering axis invert and steering sensitivity not working together
Fixed hangar venue having an invisible floor collider above the max depth
Fixed broken throttle invert setting
Hot Fix Update
Update notes via Steam Community
