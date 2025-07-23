 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19333547 Edited 23 July 2025 – 19:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hot Fixes:
Fixed streak appearing across screen when resetting sometimes
Fixed skid marks moving when changing reset positions
Fixed tires ballooning even when detached from vehicle
Fixed steering axis invert and steering sensitivity not working together
Fixed hangar venue having an invisible floor collider above the max depth
Fixed broken throttle invert setting

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link