Added VR support. The entire game can be played in VR in single or multiplayer (with VR or flat-screen players). Also, the difficulty is slightly reduced if all players in the session play in VR.

Added new dialogues for the TV heads.

Added a way to deal with the Orangeheads.

Expanded the area. (Laboratory and Basement)

Added a quest for the Smiling TV Head.

Added map markers for Energy retainers and some targets.

Save terminals no longer allow saving immediately after someone dies (Previously, when saving like this, the terminal would restore everyone, excluding those who died recently).

Reduced the speed of the worm on the second floor of the annex.

Slightly changed the layout on the second floor (main building and annex), added another Save Terminal.

The character no longer turns behind the camera while playing gestures.

Removed the first-person gesture option.

Slightly changed the light from the Hand Lamp.

Reduced camera shaking when running.

Reduced the distance at which the monster on the 3rd floor could turn around to the player.

Reduced the view angle for Annex Keeper.

Increased max volume of voice chat. Remove low quality for voice chat in lobby or among dead players.