Major 24 July 2025 Build 19333505 Edited 24 July 2025 – 03:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

VR Support

Added VR support. The entire game can be played in VR in single or multiplayer (with VR or flat-screen players). Also, the difficulty is slightly reduced if all players in the session play in VR.

New Content

  • Added a quest for the Smiling TV Head.

  • Expanded the area. (Laboratory and Basement)

  • Added a way to deal with the Orangeheads.

  • Added 2 new achievements.

  • Added new dialogues for the TV heads.

Changes

  • Added map markers for Energy retainers and some targets.

  • Save terminals no longer allow saving immediately after someone dies (Previously, when saving like this, the terminal would restore everyone, excluding those who died recently).

  • Reduced the speed of the worm on the second floor of the annex.

  • Slightly changed the layout on the second floor (main building and annex), added another Save Terminal.

  • The character no longer turns behind the camera while playing gestures.

  • Removed the first-person gesture option.

  • Slightly changed the light from the Hand Lamp.

  • Reduced camera shaking when running.

  • Reduced the distance at which the monster on the 3rd floor could turn around to the player.

  • Reduced the view angle for Annex Keeper.

  • Increased max volume of voice chat. Remove low quality for voice chat in lobby or among dead players.

  • Other small changes.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where the map in the menu could move beyond the visible borders and cease to be

    available.

  • Fixed a bug where the Monster on the 3rd floor could get stuck immediately after destroying the wall.

  • Fixed camera being hard-wired during dialogue, which could cause dialogue text to not be visible.

  • Fixed missing collision on locked doors, allowing capsules to be pushed through them.

  • Fixed some navigation issues.

