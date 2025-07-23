 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 2.2.3


Fix:

  • Small gems xp bras was not updating when getting xp
  • Bosses was dropping wrong amount of boss currency when using multiple entries
  • Birch upgrade "More resources" was showing wrong max level

Changed files in this update

