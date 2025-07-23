 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333433 Edited 23 July 2025 – 18:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Implementing a new trivial feature: the announcements desk. The Text-To-Speech system it uses is still a bit experimental so it could have some problems while in its testing phase. The size of the patch is due to the voice libraries attached. There’s currently a lag hiccup when an announcement plays (due to voice libraries being loaded), it is being investigated how it can be mitigated…

Changelog:
- Implemented the Announcements Desk and the Wall Speaker. Players can use the desk to program 10 different messages which will sound via Text-To-Speech from placed speakers. Voices with increased quality will replaced current ones if better voice files can be found and the same with additional languages.

- Added a small achievement related to the Announcements Desk.

- Added 15 more materials to the paintables tablet. Total is now 187.

- Debt collectors should be able to access some additional private areas.

- Autosave should now also keep if order packaging department was opened and its values (Orders already in progress on a table will be lost).

- Optimized and reduced size of part of the paintables secondary textures. Again, did so where the visual loss is almost negligible.

- Improved the selection in the Builder's tab so no icons should appear out of screen now.

