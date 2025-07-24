Gameplay
Decreased sensitivity assist on console to 50% (previously 60%).
Fixed initial slide direction when landing from falling.
Fixed melee attacks on crouched or knocked-down enemies in rare cases.
Fixed an issue causing the character to not receive fall damage when sliding during landing after a large fall.
Updated the texture of Common HEX to appear more metallic.
Cyberlimbs
Fixed an issue where the character would become visible when holding the weapon swap button while using the Ghost Cyberlimb.
Fixed an issue causing HEX VFX to remain visible while using the Ghost Cyberlimb.
Fixed an issue where the character's skin turned black after being knocked down while under the Ghost Cyberlimb ability.
Fixed an issue preventing the use of Hammerhead Cyberlimbs while the character is in an emote state.
Fixed an issue causing the character to jitter after activating Leapers Cyberlimbs during a downward flying movement.
UI / Lobby
Fixed an issue causing incorrect display of certain usernames on Steam.
Fixed error R13001 for Steam users with the Steam Overlay disabled, which prevented purchasing OTG Pro or GUN packs.
Fixed an error that appeared after login for players with large friend lists.
