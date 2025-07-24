Updated the texture of Common HEX to appear more metallic.

Fixed an issue causing the character to not receive fall damage when sliding during landing after a large fall.

Fixed melee attacks on crouched or knocked-down enemies in rare cases.

Fixed an issue where the character would become visible when holding the weapon swap button while using the Ghost Cyberlimb.

Fixed an issue causing HEX VFX to remain visible while using the Ghost Cyberlimb.

Fixed an issue where the character's skin turned black after being knocked down while under the Ghost Cyberlimb ability.

Fixed an issue preventing the use of Hammerhead Cyberlimbs while the character is in an emote state.