24 July 2025 Build 19333388
Update notes via Steam Community


Gameplay

  • Decreased sensitivity assist on console to 50% (previously 60%).

  • Fixed initial slide direction when landing from falling.

  • Fixed melee attacks on crouched or knocked-down enemies in rare cases.

  • Fixed an issue causing the character to not receive fall damage when sliding during landing after a large fall.

  • Updated the texture of Common HEX to appear more metallic.

Cyberlimbs

  • Fixed an issue where the character would become visible when holding the weapon swap button while using the Ghost Cyberlimb.

  • Fixed an issue causing HEX VFX to remain visible while using the Ghost Cyberlimb.

  • Fixed an issue where the character's skin turned black after being knocked down while under the Ghost Cyberlimb ability.

  • Fixed an issue preventing the use of Hammerhead Cyberlimbs while the character is in an emote state.

  • Fixed an issue causing the character to jitter after activating Leapers Cyberlimbs during a downward flying movement.

UI / Lobby

  • Fixed an issue causing incorrect display of certain usernames on Steam.

  • Fixed error R13001 for Steam users with the Steam Overlay disabled, which prevented purchasing OTG Pro or GUN packs.

  • Fixed an error that appeared after login for players with large friend lists.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3659281
