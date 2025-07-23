- Added Skin selection per player. Press numbers 1-8 when on the skin select screen to assign the current skin to the relevant player.
- Fixed the extra throws after getting a strike/spare getting skipped on the final frame when playing multiplayer
- Fixed medal achievements not triggering for Super 100 pin and Mega 3 Pin modes
- Stopped window from resizing when loading into a new scene
Minor Bug Fixes - v1.08
