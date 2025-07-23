 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333354
  • Added Skin selection per player. Press numbers 1-8 when on the skin select screen to assign the current skin to the relevant player.
  • Fixed the extra throws after getting a strike/spare getting skipped on the final frame when playing multiplayer
  • Fixed medal achievements not triggering for Super 100 pin and Mega 3 Pin modes
  • Stopped window from resizing when loading into a new scene

