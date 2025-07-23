 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19333349
Update notes via Steam Community

This will be the final update before launch day this Thursday the 24th at 12 noon CST. Excitement is building!

Added

  • Steam screenshot capability added!

Changed

  • XBob on 13, 14 and 19 reduced pursue range for easy mode players

  • Green cubes changed to blue on level 14 because they were hard to distinguish compared to yellow

  • Slaughter Rule disables any active cheats

  • UFO and Probe escape asteroid 3 seconds before detonation

Fixed

  • Fixed Level 20 head bounce glitch due to resized hitbox on QBob

  • ESC now correctly exits high the score screen

  • A few high score screen interaction tweaks when a dialog prompt appears

  • Menu buttons disabled if room is in the process of transitioning

