This will be the final update before launch day this Thursday the 24th at 12 noon CST. Excitement is building!
Added
Steam screenshot capability added!
Changed
XBob on 13, 14 and 19 reduced pursue range for easy mode players
Green cubes changed to blue on level 14 because they were hard to distinguish compared to yellow
Slaughter Rule disables any active cheats
UFO and Probe escape asteroid 3 seconds before detonation
Fixed
Fixed Level 20 head bounce glitch due to resized hitbox on QBob
ESC now correctly exits high the score screen
A few high score screen interaction tweaks when a dialog prompt appears
Menu buttons disabled if room is in the process of transitioning