23 July 2025 Build 19333342 Edited 23 July 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Friends,

Here's a quick patch to resolve an issue that resulted in the use of the whistle of crows being unavailable for a longer duration than intended later in the game.

Delivery, ahoy!

Steven

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231191
  Loading history…
