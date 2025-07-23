Fixed a bug that causes characters to jump over and over with certain USB devices plugged in.



Rebuilt the Main Menu so that it's fully 3D instead of being a 2D overlay.



Updated the game's logo on the Main Menu so that the text and graphic are separate objects. This makes it easier to change the blue flair text, and offsets the graphic backwards slightly to give it some 3D in VR.



Updated a number materials used in and around the UI so that everything plays nicely in VR.



Added the ability to launch the game in VR (only works as far as the Main Menu right now).



You will need to specifically choose to launch the game in VR on steam using the launch options, otherwise it will default to First Person without an HMD.